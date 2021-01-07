New York Outdoor News Calendar – January 8, 2021

Season Dates

Jan. 31: Varying hare season closes (southwestern N.Y.)

Jan 31: Suffolk County special firearms season closes (Restrictions apply).

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Jan. 16: WTU Eastern New York Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Albany Marriott. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Jan. 29-31: New York Sportsman’s Expo, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Feb. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Sidney Gun & Knife Show, Sidney Elks Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. nfo: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lusle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 12: Earlville Conservation Club Big Buck Contest. Info: 315-824-4413.

Feb. 6: Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake. Info: tupperlake.com.

Feb. 21: Thompsons Lake ice fishing derby presented by Helderberg Outdoors. Info: 518-514-8443.

March 6-7: Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: schroonlakefishandgame.com.

March 6-7: Colby Classic Ice Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: saranaclake.com