New York Outdoor News Calendar – December 25, 2020

Season Dates

Dec. 31: Long Island pheasant and quail seasons close.

Dec. 31: Westchester County archery season closes.

Jan. 1-31: Varying hare season (southwestern N.Y.)

Jan 4-31, 2021: Suffolk County special firearms season (Restrictions apply).

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Jan. 16, 2021: WTU Eastern New York Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Albany Marriott. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

April 17, 2021: WTU Stony Brook Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Dansville Fire Department. For more info call Shannon Griese, 585-739-1779.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Jan. 2, 2021: The Capital District Fly Fishers are having their annual fly tying class that runs through late March. Info: 518-885-8257.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Jan. 29-30, 2021: New York Sportsman’s Expo, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Feb. 7, 2021: Midstate Arms Collectors Sidney Gun & Knife Show, Sidney Elks Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 7, 2021: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 17-18, 2021: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. IInfo: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 8, 2021: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 18-19, 2021: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. nfo: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 10, 2021: Midstate Arms Collectors Lusle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 7, 2021: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 16, 2021: 36th Annual Ice Fishing Contest at Grafton Lakes State Park. Info: 518-279-1155.

Feb. 6, 2021: Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake. Info: tupperlake.com.

March 6-7, 2021: Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: schroonlakefishandgame.com.

March 6-7, 2021: Colby Classic Ice Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: saranaclake.com