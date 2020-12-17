Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – December 18, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Jan. 16, 2021: WTU Cumberland Co. Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., West Shore Elks, Camp Hill. For more info call Chris Lowe, 717-636-0511.

Feb. 27, 2021: WTU Pensylvania Pocono Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Woodlands Inn, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Season Dates

Dec. 12: Statewide deer hunting season closes.

Dec. 14: Squirrel, ruffed grouse, rabbit, and pheasant seasons open.

Dec. 19: Fisher trapping season opens.

Dec. 19: Bobcat trapping season opens in select WMUs.

Dec. 24: Squirrel, rabbit, ruffed grouse, and pheasant season close.

Dec. 24: Fisher trapping season closes.

Dec. 26: Deer flintlock season opens.

Dec. 26: Cable restraints season opens for coyotes and foxes.

Dec. 26: Snowshoe hare hunting & beaver trapping seasons open.

Dec. 26: Archery deer, squirrel, rabbit, & pheasant season reopens.

Special Events

Jan. 15-17, 2021: Elk County Wilds Mountain Fest. Fri./Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 30 Gills Av, Ridgway. For more info visit www.ridgwaymainstreetprogram.com/elk-county-wilds-toursim-association.

Archery/Shoot

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club schedule of shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sun. Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.