Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 11, 2020

NORTHERN REGION

Park Falls Team / September

Wardens Dan Michels, of Park Falls, and Joe Paul, of Prentice, responded to a complaint of littered deer carcasses on private property near Lugerville. Michels and Paul discovered the person who dumped the carcasses had been harvesting antlered deer with a crossbow and registering them under others’ deer harvest authorizations. Five citations were issued for littering and harvesting deer for another person. The Price County Sheriff’s Department also issued a citation for trespassing.

Warden Michels investigated a complaint of a deer shot near Glidden by a person with revoked hunting privileges and a family member. Michels found the two had trespassed on private land and the deer was not registered, as required. During the investigation, Michels also found the revoked person to be in possession of a Canada goose without a license.

Park Falls Team / October

Warden Aaron Koshatka, of Hayward, followed upon a tip of suspicious activity involving possible bough cutters on open Managed Forest Land near Hayward. Koshatka found three individuals who admitted they were cutting pine boughs to be sold for Christmas wreath-making on the open MFL land without permission. Koshatka found the case involved some 1,025 pounds of pine boughs.

Warden Koshatka received a complaint regarding waterfowl hunters on Sand Lake who were hunting out of a boat that wasn’t 50% concealed by natural vegetation. Koshatka made contact with the hunters at the boat landing and multiple violations were found. Some included: operating a boat after sunset without required lighting equipment illuminated, hunting geese without a license, and hunting waterfowl without a state stamp.

Warden Kurt Haas, of Medford, investigated a group of related individuals for illegal deer and bear activity. Haas learned the numerous bear and deer tags were loaned and borrowed among the relatives over the past several years. Haas also learned one relative had still been claiming residency at a relative’s home for the last 12 years even though he is a Minnesota resident. Enforcement and revocations are underway.

Wardens Haas and Kevin Christorf, of Clark County, investigated a man who harvested a bear in Zone A using a Zone C bear tag. During the contact, the wardens also learned the man was 105 fish over his possession limit.

Woodruff Team / October

Wardens Tim Ebert and Chris Bartelt, of the Woodruff office, and retired warden Jim Jung hosted a field day for students of online hunter education courses.

Warden Tim Otto, of Rhinelander, was investigating an illegal wetland dredging case when he determined that a landowner was using acorns and corn to attract waterfowl to a pond. The pond was illegally constructed in a bog that is generally not attractive to waterfowl. The landowner was cited for hunting waterfowl with the aid of bait.

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, continued following up on multiple instances of illegal deer baiting and feeding in Oneida and Vilas counties where the activity has been prohibited since 2016.

Spooner Team / October

Warden Joshua Loining, of Rice Lake, received a complaint of duck hunters shooting too close to a house. Loining contacted the three hunters and learned one of them did not have a plugged gun. In addition, the warden’s investigation found there were no life jackets on the boat, as required.

Wardens Loining and Collin Sherod contacted a woman about archery license and registration issues. It was determined she had purchased a license and then used her harvest authorization to register a buck previously shot by someone else.

While patrolling for hunting activity in Washburn County, wardens Jon Hagen, of Spooner, and Adam Strehlow contacted a person who had a loaded long gun in his vehicle, possessed marijuana, and had open intoxicants in his vehicle.

Wardens Hagen and Strehlow investigated a complaint of deer shot with a crossbow at night in southern Washburn County. They patrolled the area for illegal activity and took enforcement action against two individuals in two contacts for shining after legal hours.

Warden Hagen received a call from a Washburn County Sheriff’s Department investigator about a hunter who fell out of a stand. Hagen responded to the area and, with the help of a civilian who knew where the hunter was hunting, located the hunter hanging upside down from his stand. The man was pinned in the stand by his feet. Hagen and the civilian were able to get the man onto the ground. The hunter was assessed by ambulance personnel at the scene and released from medical care. Hagen spoke with the hunter about the importance of using a safety harness when hunting out of a treestand.

Wardens Hagen and Strehlow located illegal bait and contacted the person hunting that spot. The hunter was aware of the bait ban but stated this was the only way he could get the deer to come in.

Wardens Hagen and Strehlow contacted a hunter walking down a dirt road. The hunter was carrying a crossbow and a mineral block. The wardens informed the individual that baiting in Washburn County was banned. The hunter said he was unaware of the baiting ban and believed a hunter could bait in all the “up north” counties. The hunter was requested to bring the mineral block back to his vehicle.

Warden Chris Spaight, of Grantsburg, responded to a complaint of illegal deer baiting/feeding. Spaight discovered this was the second time the hunter, who was also the property owner, had been contacted for illegal baiting/feeding.

Warden Spaight received information there was a truck discovered well off any road and in a remote, unauthorized location within the Fish Lake Wildlife Area. Spaight located the truck, which he determined was stolen out of Minnesota. Contact was made with the truck owner who retrieved the truck.

Warden Bob Kneeland, of Chetek, contacted two hunters in a field during the youth gun-deer hunt not wearing one of the required high visibility colors (blaze orange or blaze pink). Kneeland identified one of the hunters and knew his hunting privileges had been revoked earlier in the year. The revoked hunter admitted to fishing and hunting during a period of revocation.

Warden Kneeland investigated an illegal bait and found the person had shot a buck with archery equipment and used another hunter’s buck harvest authorization to register the buck. The person also said he falsely registered the buck because he wanted to continue hunting to harvest another buck during the fall archery season.

Warden Kneeland interviewed a woman who admitted to placing a reflective blaze orange deer collar on a fawn. The woman agreed to remove the collar. She was warned for marking a deer without a permit.

Wardens Pete Carlson, of Frederic, and Jesse Ashton, of Luck, were patrolling the Sterling Barrens where a motorist stopped to talk with them. During the conversation it was discovered the individual was driving around with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun on the passenger seat of his vehicle and that he had no small game hunting license. The individual said he was looking for firewood to cut.

Wardens Carlson and Joe McMahon contacted an angler on Cedar Lake who did not have a fishing license with him. The individual stated his girlfriend purchased his fishing license for him earlier in the spring. A records check showed he had not obtained a fishing license for this year or last year.

Warden Dustin Gabrielson, of Webster, and a Burnett County recreation deputy responded to a UTV injury accident in northern Burnett County. As a result of the investigation, two UTV operating while intoxicated arrests were made.

Wardens Gabrielson and Spaight investigated a deer hunting complaint near Webb Lake and discovered that a person shot and killed a 10-point buck with a rifle from the roadway during the archery season. The person did not have an archery hunting license, but subsequently purchased an archery license for their juvenile child and then illegally registered the deer under their child’s harvest authorization. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Gabrielson responded to a report of a lost hunter in northern Burnett County. Gabrielson used directions from Burnett County 911 to find the hunter’s general area and then used the lights and sirens on his squad to direct the hunter out of the woods.

Wardens Ashton and Gabrielson investigated a call of a waterfowler shooting after legal hours near Balsam Lake. The wardens contacted a hunter shooting at ducks 18 minutes after the close of hunting hours.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lake Winnebago Team / October

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, patrolled waterfowl hunters and found hunters with no small game licenses, no regular season goose permits, with unplugged shotguns, and no HIP certification. One hunter drove his vehicle off-road on state land, several hundred yards into the marsh, so he didn’t have to walk from the parking lot.

Warden Disher was on patrol and observed the driver of a truck pulling a boat trailer out of the parking lot at the Calumet County Park boat landing. The boat trailer was covered in aquatic weeds, and the trailer had no working lights. A traffic stop revealed expired license plates on the truck, and the driver had a revoked driver’s license for a previous alcohol conviction.

Warden Zachary Seitz, of Shiocton, took enforcement action against an individual who was found to have shot a buck with a crossbow prior to buying a hunting license.

Wardens Seitz and Madison Bryan investigated an over-baiting complaint in Outagamie County. The wardens’ investigation found an individual had put out and hunted over approximately 50 gallons of pumpkins.

While checking hunters, warden Annette Swanek, of Neenah, came across a hunter who had five warrants through a local police department. The individual was taken into custody without incident.

Wautoma Team / October

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, worked with multiple wardens from the Wautoma, Lake Winnebago and Green Bay teams, along with the state of California, to follow up on a case involving multiple individuals who were found to have harvested multiple turkeys without the hunters having licenses. They also unlawfully placed feeders and bait for deer, and had been involved with license residency fraud.

While patrolling for shining enforcement in the Iola area, wardens Zachary Seitz, of Shiocton, and Jonathan Kaiser contacted several individuals who were found to be shining after hours, were in possession of and had consumed marijuana, were driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and had several bond violations. Enforcement action was taken in cooperation with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

Wardens Kaiser and Joshua Wiedenhoeft followed up on an investigation involving an individual fishing and hunting while revoked. Upon contact, the individual was found to have hunted and fished without a license during revocation multiple times over the course of several years, as well as having shined and shot a deer with the aid of vehicle headlights. In addition, the individual was found to have operated a motor vehicle after consuming marijuana and was found to be in possession of marijuana while on probation for related charges. Enforcement action was taken in cooperation with the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

Wardens Kaiser and Wiedenhoeft followed up on a timber theft complaint during which time the responsible party was found to have committed timber theft, driven off road on state land and damaged state property, and was in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Enforcement action was taken in cooperation with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

Wardens Kaiser and Wiedenhoeft worked with a local landowner and multiple rehab staff to capture and relay an injured bald eagle, with the eagle expected to recover.

Wardens Kaiser and Wiedenhoeft followed up on a waterfowl complaint with the responsible parties contacted and enforcement action taken for shooting/hunting after hours and loaded firearms in a motorboat. The boat was not registered and the hunters had failed to display navigation lights.

Warden Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, contacted two waterfowl hunters on the Manawa Millpond and had found the two hunters shot at waterfowl 10 minutes after the season closed. One of the hunters did not have the required licenses and they did not have enough life jackets aboard their skiff.

Warden Kernosky contacted two separate individuals on the Wolf River for fishing with unmarked setlines, failing to remove their setlines upon season closure, and for failing to check their setlines daily. A third individual was also contacted for failure to remove bank poles upon season closure.

Warden Ben Mott, of Wautoma, was working late one evening when a possible nearby burglary call came in. Mott was requested by Waushara County Sheriff’s Department to assist. Mott, along with the Wautoma Police Department, found there was no threat and the individual was in need of some assistance. When Mott was talking with a deputy, another vehicle pulled up and the driver asked the deputy what was going on. During that contact it was found that the driver was in possession of marijuana and admitted to smoking it recently. The driver was put through field sobriety testing and arrested by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.

Warden Mott heard a call from the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department of a dog stuck in the mud on a piece of state property. Mott was familiar with the property and was able to arrive quickly and find the owner attempting to get the dog out. The dog was 13 years old, had wandered off earlier and had been stuck for an unknown length of time. Mott was able to reach into the quicksand-type muck and get the dog’s back legs out. Mott then carried the dog to his squad up the hill and drove the dog back to the owner’s residence. Last update was that the dog was doing fine.

Warden Ben Nadolski, of Montello, received a call of an eagle with a foot- hold trap on its talons and caught in the top of a very large white pine. The eagle was at least 50 feet up the tree. A tree service from Oxford arrived to assist. A member of the tree company climbed the tree, was able to free the eagle and bring it down. The eagle rested on the ground for a few minutes and then took off and flew over the trees and out of sight.

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, contacted a person shining deer while in possession of a handgun and crossbow.

Warden Schraufnagel located a person deer hunting over bait. Enforcement action was taken.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Mississippi River Team / October

Wardens Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, and Gavin Keefauver were on waterfowl patrol on the Mississippi River when they heard multiple volleys of gunshots after legal shooting hours. The last shots were 21 minutes after the closing time. Upon contact, it was determined a person had shot a limit of wood ducks that evening and went hunting earlier that morning and shot another limit of wood ducks.

Wardens Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, and Madison Bryan were on waterfowl hunting patrol and contacted a group of hunters who had recently finished hunting. The wardens found one of the hunters did not have a small game license, HIP certification, or a federal waterfowl stamp. It was also found that the hunter’s boat was missing required safety equipment, including the required amount of life jackets.

Warden Shawna Stringham, of Viroqua, attended a gift presentation of an AED (defibrillator) from a man who suffered from a cardiac arrest that Stringham had responded to. The family presented Stringham with the AED as a gift for the department to increase Shawna’s ability to serve the public. The family teamed with the Masonic Lodge of La Crosse/Milwaukee to buy the AED.

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, followed up on a complaint of early raccoon trapping. During the course of the investigation it was found that two trappers had already caught 55 raccoons thinking the season had opened the week prior.

Warden Jumbeck responded to a call about a buck caught in a hammock. With assistance from DNR wildlife biologist Mark Rasmussen, the buck was freed from the hammock by way of two strategically placed shotgun rounds to the buck’s antlers.

Warden Nate Ackerman, of Durand, investigated possible duck hunting during the closed season off the Nelson Dyke Road. Ackerman contacted two hunters in a boat hunting ducks near the refuge line. The Mississippi Zone was closed. The hunters said they thought it was odd that no one else was hunting. Enforcement action and warnings were given.

Wardens Ackerman, Ed McCann, Trevor Traceys and Dale Hochhausen assisted other agencies securing waterways around the La Crosse Airport for a visit by President Donald Trump to the La Crosse area.

Lower St. Croix Team / October

Warden Kyle Kosin, of Pierce County, investigated a case regarding an individual trespassing and digging ginseng without a license, after revocation, and on property without permission.

Warden Kosin was on duty at Willow River State Park when he received a call of a dog that jumped off a vertical rock face and had most likely fallen to its death. Kosin and ranger Tyler Busko were able to hike down and locate the dog stuck in the large rocks along the river. Kosin untangled the dog and it was able to walk out on its own power. The dog was turned over to the family and taken to a vet for treatment.

Warden Jaime McDermid, of Dunn County, received a deer baiting tip in the Eau Claire area. McDermid found the individual placed bait and hunted over the illegal bait on three occasions. The person was cooperative and admitted they knew baiting in that area was illegal. A citation was issued for baiting and warnings were given for leaving a hunting blind out on state property.

Warden McDermid received a hotline complaint concerning a youth shooting a buck with a rifle during bow season. A relative of the young hunter explained to McDermid how he took the youth hunting for the youth hunt, but it was actually a week too early, shot a large buck and tried to register it online. They were unable to register it due to the gun season being closed at the time. The pair called the DNR Customer Service hotline and the agent registered the deer. Warnings and education were given in lieu of a citation.

Warden Brad Peterson, of Pierce County, investigated a large houseboat, which showed up on the Mississippi River in Diamond Bluff out in front of a recently purchased property. The boat owner left a large amount of dock building material in a public parking lot and claimed he was planning to use it to build a dock. The owner was asked to remove the material by the town chair. The person failed to do so in a timely manner. Peterson contacted the individual and advised them to remove the material. When the individual failed to comply with removal of the material, enforcement action was taken. After approximately two weeks, the boat owner had all the material removed.

Warden Brad Peterson, of Pierce County, responded to a non-fatal hunting incident in Dunn County where a hunter shot his hunting partner with a shotgun while pheasant hunting. The shooter was swinging on a pheasant that flew between the two hunters. The victim was struck in the legs with 28 No. 4 pellets. All hunters are reminded to practice good firearm safety, including knowing the target and what is beyond.

Warden J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, investigated a complaint of garbage being dumped and burned on a state property. Redemann was able to locate the person who initially denied any wrongdoing. After some conversation, the person admitted dumping garbage and said they thought it was just a good spot to burn stuff.

Wardens Redemann and Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire, investigated illegal bait and permanent stands in the Muddy Creek State Wildlife Area in Dunn County. Feed pellets and Deer Cane were used as bait. The individuals were located and cited for illegal bait; warnings were issued for other violations.