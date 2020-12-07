Voyager Industries opens new 30,000-square-foot finishing facility

Brandon, Minn. — Voyager Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of aluminum, recently announced that a new facility has been completed in Pine River.

The new facility, which spans more than 30,000 square feet, will allow Voyager to complete the interior finishing in-house of its Yetti Outdoors all-aluminum fish houses, as well as provide much-needed space for the newly acquired Black Line Conversions.

The Pine River site includes three buildings: a woodworking and cabinet building shop, a production facility, and a warehouse. It also has four service bays designated for Black Line Conversions and fish house, RV, and horse trailer service work.

The expansion site project was completed in April and the Voyager team has since been working to hire and train a skilled workforce to drive their production needs.

Voyager currently is booked out with orders into 2021 and is anticipating business to continue growing with the recent spike of involvement in outdoor activities.

Voyager Industries is a privately held company located in Brandon with over 20 years of experience. Current brands of Voyager Industries include Yetti Outdoors, Black Line Conversions, Voyager Dock, Titan Deck, Bear Track Trailers, and Voyager Aluminum. With 125 employees and 120,000 square feet of warehousing and manufacturing space, Voyager Industries can handle jobs from prototype to full product production.

For additional information, visit www.Voyager-Industries.com, www.YettiOutdoors.com, or www.BlackLineConversions.com.