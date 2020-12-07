A Message to Readers Dealing with U.S. Postal Service Delays

Outdoor News received many phone calls on Monday from metro-area readers who had not yet received their Friday, Dec. 4 edition of the newspaper. This is the result of COVID-related personnel shortages and distribution backlogs at the U.S. Postal Service in the Twin Cities. Please know that Outdoor News regrets the delay to readers, but we deliver our newspaper to the USPS the same day every week.

For readers who have not yet received their newspaper, please enjoy this free digital version of the Dec. 4 edition that we are making available this week. Annual digital subscriptions to Outdoor News are available here.