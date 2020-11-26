Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 27, 2020

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In LaSalle County, CPO Kiprono observed a vehicle parked in an area marked as no trespassing with signs posted as such and two individuals near an SUV. CPO Kiprono discovered another individual with the group fishing nearby at the Illinois River. After checking the male for a fishing license, CPO Kiprono noticed the two females quickly close the hatch to the SUV concealing two American softshell turtles. The fishermen admitted to unlawfully catching the turtles by hook and line when they are supposed to be caught be hand. The violations were addressed and the turtles were released back into the river.

In LaSalle County, CPO Wagner and CPO Kiprono while conducting sport fish enforcement near the Fox river bridge in Ottawa observed two individuals snagging. After observing for a short time, the individuals were contacted and confronted about the snagging. When asked to see in the back of their van two Big head carp were found in a cooler with hook marks in the side. Fishing poles were found with large treble hooks indicative of snagging. Neither had a fishing license. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Ogle County, CPO Hoftender checked a fisherman at Castle Rock Boat Launch. The fisherman had a few catfish in a bucket along with two Rusty Cray Fish. CPO Hoftender seized the crayfish and disposed of them issuing the man a written warning for possession of an injurious species.

In Ogle County, CPO Beltran assisted Ogle County Sheriff’s deputy on a call of trespassing. 5 Kayakers from Polo and the surrounding area were parked next to a no trespassing sign and entered into Pine Creek. The land owner confronted the subjects and called the police to have the boaters charged with trespassing. They were arrested and released on a Notice to Appear with a mandatory court appearance for criminal trespass.

In Whiteside County, CPO Hoftender and CPO Peecher cited a Fulton man for taking sport fish with a cast net at Cattail Slough. He was issued a written warning for no fishing license.

In DeKalb County, CPO Murry was working in the early morning hours of at Shabbona Lake State Park in response to complaints of individuals entering the park before opening hours. While working the detail, CPO Murry issued multiple citations and warnings. Park visitors are reminded the park does not open until 6 a.m., and anyone caught entering early is subject to citation and a fine of $195.

In Tazewell County in late summer, CPO Finn Region 1 District 7 found and removed stands unlawfully left at the Mackinaw State Fish and Wildlife area. Seven treestands were removed the first day and 9 were removed the second day. A Field report was written and seizure tags were left for hunters to contact CPO Finn if they want their stands back.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Jed Whitchurch

In Will County, CPO Prasun responded to and is investigating a boat accident on the Kankakee River in rural Wilmington. The boat was parked along the shore and when attempting to start the engine compartment suddenly caught fire. A family of 3 was onboard and attempted to put out the flames with their fire extinguisher. Unable to contain the fire the family, including young girl, were forced to leave their vessel. Nearby boats and the local fire department were able to assist and put out the fire, but not before it completely destroyed the engine compartment. The boat was towed back to the public launch, but sank once pulled up to shore and had to be removed by a tow truck with a crane. Luckily no one was injured in the incident. This accident is reminder to always make sure your required safety equipment is good and know where it is at.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes received a call from ISP dispatch concerning a family who was lost at Kankakee River State Park in Will County. Dispatched advised the family could “see the road” but could not get to it because there was a “body of water” in the way. CPO Honiotes made contact with a member of the party and by asking a series of questions to determine the group’s location, was able to direct them back to their vehicle.

In Cook County, CPO Roesch followed up with an individual who was illegally trapping cardinals. Citation and warnings were issued. The cardinals were released and the traps were seized as evidence.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates received a call for a residence of Wayne that there were 3 younger males catching frogs out of a marsh area near his home. CPO Gates responded to the area and found the three males with nets. The boys were all 16. Neither one had a fishing license and did not know they needed a fishing license to catch frogs. CPO Gates educated the young men and let them go with a verbal warning. The stated they were going to catch the frogs to feed to their snake at home because they couldn’t get to a pet store to buy any mice.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates observed several fishing boats out on Silver lake. One boat did not have any registration displayed. CPO Gates hailed the fisherman to the shore and performed a vessel inspection. The owner did supply a temporary registration showing he did register his vessel. CPO continued to perform several more vessel inspections on the other boats, and all were compliant and had the necessary equipment on board. They all had fishing licenses as well.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates worked with CPO Iaffaldano regarding a man selling antlered deer mounts through an app. After speaking with the man, it was discovered that he purchased them at an estate sale. Some tags were on the mounts that showed harvest years in the late 90’s. The rest of the mounts appeared old with drywall screws still attached. Nothing further to investigate.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Cass County, while on a boat patrol on Prairie Lake, CPOs Wahlbrink and McClenning discovered a fisherman had two undersized bass in his live well. The individual did not measure the fish before taking possession of them. He was cited for failing to immediately release the fish and was issued multiple written warnings for other violations.

In Coles County, CPO Moody received a complaint of a group of people trespassing in rural Coles County on a UTV. CPO Moody located the group who had buried the UTV in a creek on the property. The operator of the UTV received a citation and multiple warnings for various other offenses.

In Mason County, While patrolling the Illinois River, CPOs Wahlbrink and McClenning performed a boat safety inspection on a watercraft bearing a 2009 expiration sticker. The inspection revealed multiple violations including pollution of the waterway after the individual threw a cigarette in the river. The operator exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol.

In Shelby County, CPO Barnes began an investigation of a subject for the illegal sale of striped skunks in Clark county. The subject was issued a WW for the violation. The subject had a valid warrant from Clark county and was arrested and taken to the Clark county jail.

In Jersey County, CPO Goetten stopped a truck pulling a camper at PMSP. The camper trailer plates were not assigned to the camper being pulled. The driver was in possession of open alcohol and a large amount of currency. The passenger was in unlawful possession of cannabis. Suspicious behavior during the stop lead to a detention of the camper and the currency. A search warrant was obtained for the camper. The investigation is pending.

In Jersey County, CPO Goetten assisted Jersey and Madison County deputies with a hit and run car accident. The offender was located at his residence. While dealing with officers, the subject fled into and barricades himself in his residence. He recovered a rifle and discharged it out the front door. Officers were able to negotiate with the subject and get him to surrender. He was arrested on felony charges.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Macias responded to a downed bald eagle on private property owned by a large plant nursery. Upon arrival CPO Macias noticed a dead bald eagle (juvenile) on the ground exactly underneath a power pole. Further inspection showed no blood or shooting injuries, the bald eagle had a bit of burning near the talons. It was determined the bald eagle attempted to land and received electric shock causing its death. The appropriate steps were taken to take the carcass and dispose of it via lawful methods.

In Randolph County, CPO Ralph Sievers and CPO Zach French were patrolling the Kaskaskia River by boat. They observed a boat operating after dark without navigation lights. They stopped the boat and conducted boat safety equipment check. The driver was cited for unlawfully driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a boat without navigation lights. The driver was also issued multiple written warnings for boat safety equipment and registration violations.

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner received a court disposition on a subject charged with shooting songbirds and killing an opossum out of season. The subject was found guilty of taking protected species and fined $622.

In St. Clair County, While patrolling Baldwin Lake, CPO Gerdes observed a fisherman walking back to his vehicle from the fishing pier area. Upon speaking with the man and checking his equipment, CPO Gerdes discovered the man was using five poles where only two poles area allowed. The man was cited for the violation.

In Perry County, CPO Ralph Sievers received a complaint of hunting without permission on the Washington/Perry County Line. The two turkey hunters were issued citations for hunting without permission

In Perry County, CPO Schachner received a court disposition on a subject charged with unlawful possession of a bobcat hide and whitetail deer. The subject pled guilty to the bobcat charge and was fined $322. The unlawful possession of whitetail deer was dismissed.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson received a complaint of a poached deer that was shot at night with a rifle. After gathering information regarding the complaint, CPO Johnson and Wolf assisted Wilkinson with the investigation. An interview was conducted, and the subject was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawfully deer hunting out of season, with a rifle, at night, and unlawfully taking a buck. The individual was also charged with unlawful possession of freshly killed species out of season. Additionally, the subject had warrants for his arrest.

In Jasper County, CPO Hyatt patrolled Newton Lake and discovered a fisherman with a short largemouth bass. It is an 18 inch minimum for largemouth bass and his fish was only 13.5 inches. The fishermen were cited for failure to immediately release short fish. Two other fishermen were given warnings for not having a fishing license.

In Fayette County, CPO Roper conducted a deer and turkey permit fraud investigation of a Fayette County Resident spanning the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons. CPO Roper discovered multiple violations across the three seasons. CPO Roper conducted several interviews in the investigation, and the resulting appropriate charges were filed. The individual was charged with 7 counts of permit falsification (use of another’s permit), 6 counts of unlawful take of deer, 1 count of over limit of antlered deer, and 1 count of unlawful take of turkey. Four sets of deer antlers were seized as evidence in the case, and the individual was given a mandatory court date in Fayette County Court.

In Hardin County, CPO Wilkinson conducted an investigation which lead to an interview with a non-resident. The non-resident admitted to purchasing an antler-less only permit to save money. The subject then went hunting during the firearm deer season and harvested a buck with antlers. In order to report the harvest “legally” the individual called it in under someone else’s permit. The violator was charged with unlawful take of whitetail deer and unlawful use of another’s permit to report harvest.