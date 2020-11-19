Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 20, 2020

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports charges were filed against an Elizabeth Township man having a live arctic fox in his possession. The public should be reminded that it is unlawful to import or possess such animals without first obtaining the proper permits.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports pheasant hunters came out in force in his district on the season’s opening day. Even with a light drizzle, all areas that had been stocked were full of hunters and dogs pursuing pheasants. All hunters checked were in compliance with the requirement to have a pheasant permit to legally hunt pheasants.

Cambria County Game Warden Seth Mesoras and Cadet Scaer report removing a great horned owl that got into a duck pen. The owl was released uninjured.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual received a citation for hunting through the use of bait.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual received a citation for the unlawful possession of an antlered deer head.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual received a warning for not carrying their required hunting license while hunting.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports multiple Fayette area teens were charged for spotlighting well past legal hours, at 1 a.m., and while having a loaded crossbow in the vehicle.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Connellsville man was charged for unlawfully harvesting an antlerless deer for which he did not have a license.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Melcroft man was cited for hunting through the use of bait during the archery deer season. He also had a rifle in his possession while in a treestand and possessed someone else’s hunting license.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports the early bear harvest was successful. Numerous bears were field-checked with the majority being harvested adjacent standing corn fields.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports the opening day of pheasant season was a huge success. Participation was abundant with many successful hunters carrying out birds.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports citations were filed against an individual who illegally shot and killed a 10-point with a muzzleloader in archery season. After processing the deer, the individual took it to a local taxidermist to get the head mounted. The head was confiscated, and the meat donated to a local family.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports several West Virginia residents have been charged for riding ATVs and possessing alcohol on state game lands.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports eight individuals were charged for hunting deer through the use of natural or artificial bait. These individuals were charged, and the areas closed to hunting for 30 days following the removal of the bait and its residue.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham would like to remind hunters that it is unlawful to hunt while in possession of expired tags and licenses. “Make sure to discard or leave previous years’ licenses and tags at home,” said Abraham.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports charging an individual for killing a deer through unlawful methods.