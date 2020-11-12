New York Outdoor News Calendar – November 13, 2020

Season Dates

Nov. 20: Bobcat hunting and trapping season closes (parts of southern zone).

Nov. 21: Southern Zone big game (rifle) season opens.

Nov. 21 – Dec. 4: Turkey season on Long Island (WMU 1C).

Nov. 25: Beaver trapping season opens (western parts of Southern Zone)

Nov. 30: Fisher and martin trapping season close (parts of state).

Dec. 6: Northern Zone big game (rifle) season closes.

Dec. 7-13: Northern Zone late muzzleloading season (limited WMUs).

Dec. 10: Fisher trapping season closes (parts of state).

Dec. 13: Southern Zone big game (rifle) season closes.

Dec 14: Varying hare season opens (eastern part of Southern Zone).

Dec. 14-22: Southern Zone late muzzleloading season (limited WMUs).

Dec. 31: Long Island pheasant and quail seasons close.

Dec. 31: Westchester County archery season closes.

Jan. 1-31: Varying hare season (southwestern N.Y.)

Jan 4-31, 2021: Suffolk County special firearms season (Restrictions apply).

Note: Waterfowl seasons, including those for Canada goose, vary across New York. Please check the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide for more details.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Jan. 16, 2021: WTU Eastern New York Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Albany Marriott. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Nov. 19: New York Forest Owners Association webinar: Renewable Energy from Your Land. Join the NYFOA Southern Tier chapter and the Broome County Cornell Cooperative Extension as they host an online Zoom meeting. Ed Newhauser will speak on the topic of Renewable Energy From your Land: Wood Fuel to Solar and Wind. Learn some of the efficient ways to harvest wood fuel and the possibilities and cautions you need to know before turning your land into a wind or solar power area. Info: nyfoa.org

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Jan. 23-24: New York State Arms Collectors Albany Gun Show, Empire State Plaza Convention Center. Info: 607-748-1010.

Jan. 29-31: New York Sportsman’s Expo, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Feb. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Sidney Gun & Knife Show, Sidney Elks Club. Info: 607-748-1010.

Feb. 19-21: Greater Niagara Fishing Expo, Niagara Falls. Info: niagarafishingexpo.com

March 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: 607-748-1010.

April 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: 607-748-1010.

Aug. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: 607-748-1010.

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: 607-748-1010

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 23: Glen Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Glen Lake, Warren County (tentative). Info: 519-932-6594.

Feb. 6, 2021 Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake. Info: tupperlake.com.

March 6-7: Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: schroonlakefishandgame.com.

March 6-7: Colby Classic Ice Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: saranaclake.com