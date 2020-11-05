Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 6, 2020

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports several archery deer hunters have been charged this year with using bait as an enticement for wildlife. Most have been actively hunting in areas where bait was present, and some have been taking advantage of baited areas within 30 days of the removal of the bait and its residue.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports a mature bald eagle was recovered from the Big Rock Park nesting site near Beaver Falls after onlookers spotted it below the nest on an active railroad track. It possibly was struck by a train and due to severe injuries was euthanized.

Cambria County Game Warden Shawn Harshaw and Cadet Tyler Bridgehouse remind all those wishing to sight-in their rifles at any Game Commission shooting range that they must be in possession of a valid hunting license or range permit.

Cambria County Game Warden Seth Mesoras and Cadet Dale Ambosie cited an individual for hunting under the influence, and over bait in a Disease Management Area on the first day of archery deer season.

Cambria County Game Warden Seth Mesoras and Cadet Dale Ambosie have found and investigated close to 20 baited areas. As a reminder to hunters, it is illegal to hunt through the use of bait as well as feed deer within a Disease Management Area.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Mike Papinchak reports that, while on patrol with Cadet Jonathan Bowman, they discovered and cited two individuals with drugs and alcohol on Loyalhanna Lake property. Both have pleaded guilty.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Mike Papinchak reports that, with the help of Cadet Jonathan Bowman, an individual was cited for illegally hunting through the use of bait and several other violations.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Mike Papinchak reports that, while on patrol with Cadet Jonathan Bowman, they encountered an individual with a loaded firearm in his vehicle. Charges have been filed.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus reports that Deputy Game Warden Kenneth Pfeil recently apprehended 11 ATV riders who were unlawfully traveling on State Game Lands 187 and 119 in Dennison Township.

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth cited an individual for unlawfully spotlighting for deer at 1:30 a.m.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports that two area men were cited for multiple game law violations after both fired shots toward a house at doves sitting on power lines. Neither hunter had a migratory game bird license and one did not have a current hunting license.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports that misdemeanor charges were filed against several individuals after they killed three deer in a nighttime road-hunting incident Sept. 22 in Dyberry Township.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that several game-law violations were encountered at Sullivan Falls, including persons in possession of alcohol, riding ATVs and swimming on state game lands.

Northeast Region Law Enforcement Supervisor Mark Kropa reports that a case dating to when he was a district Game Warden in Pike County in 2017 has been adjudicated. A man and his two adult sons were charged with shooting at a wildlife facsimile in Porter Township and for unlawful possession of deer parts. The father also was charged with being a person not to possess firearms. The two sons were found guilty early in 2018, but the charges against the father were delayed due to pending criminal charges against him, and further delayed by the pandemic. He eventually pleaded guilty to unlawful firearms possession and sentenced to 4½ to 9 years in prison and a $500 fine.

Monroe County Game Warden Bryan Mowrer reports that a case from 2018 has been adjudicated. The defendant pleaded guilty to the unlawful taking of big game and two counts of unlawful taking of wildlife. The man was a felon not to possess firearms and killed an anterless deer and four squirrels in his backyard with a .22 caliber rifle. “The defendant did not respond to the citations for over two years and was finally served with bench warrants,” said Mowrer. “Sentencing will carry a fine of over $1,000 and the man can lose his hunting privlages up to three years.”

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck cited an individual for allowing domestic pigs to escape captivity.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports an increase in bear-vehicle collisions in his district. Sowers urges drivers to drive safely in bear country.

Northumberland County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports a citation was filed in Rockefeller Township against an individual for hunting white-tailed deer through the use of bait.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports the cooler weather is making deer more active and visible. “It should be another great year for archery hunters,” said Webb.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden, Ryan Zawada reports citing a dove hunter he and a cadet witnessed shooting at and killing American robins at Blue Marsh Lake.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports two Delaware County men pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to driving on a closed road and using State Game Land 43 rifle range when it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite a closed gate posted with two signs related to the temporary road closure, and five signs related to the range closure, they drove around the gate and to the range to shoot on a Sunday afternoon in April. They also were charged with removing a Game Commission “Range Closed” closed sign at the gate. Fines and costs paid by both defendants exceeded $900. A juvenile male was riding with the pair, but he was not charged.

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett reports investigating several illegally baited areas and handling trespass issues through the first few weeks of the archery deer season.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek and Deputy Justin Brian report investigating an incident in which an individual shot a Canada goose with a rifle from a motor vehicle. Multiple charges are being filed.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek is investigating several cases, including unlawful possession of wildlife, safety zones and trespassing.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek responded to a call of a dead bald eagle in Ephrata only to find it was a Canada goose.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports citing an individual for hunting through the use of bait. The hunter regretfully stated, “I watch North Woods Law. I always said to myself, ‘How can they be so stupid?’ Now look at me.”

Lehigh County Game Warden Tyler Barnes cited a hunter for hunting through the use of bait, and multiple charges involving illegal possession of deer. The hunter has recently pleaded guilty to the charges.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports investigating multiple cases of illegal bait sites on both public and private property in the county. Under current baiting laws, it is only lawful when done on private property with a mechanical feeder. “We are seeing increased numbers of bait sites with illegal mineral blocks on both public and private lands,” Madden said.