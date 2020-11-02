NSSF cancels 2021 SHOT Show

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the world, NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, today made the announcement that the 2021 SHOT Show has been cancelled.

NSSF has remained in constant communication with Nevada officials throughout the year in our planning for the 2021 show. While there has been a concerted effort to expand the allowable levels for large gatherings by the county and state, with positivity rates peaking during our key planning period, it has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 shown.

Sadly, these spikes are currently transpiring worldwide. Given the sheer complexities, diminishing timeline and immense logistical planning required to conduct a trade show as large as SHOT, NSSF said it simply could not move forward at this point with so many unknowns and variables.