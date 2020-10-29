Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – October 30, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 30: WTU South Central Wisconsin Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, Monroe. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Nov. 7: Flambeau WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Lanes, Park Falls. For more info call Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413.

Nov. 14 & 15: Wisconsin Sportsman’s Association, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 16010 Durand Av, Union Grove. For more info call Jerry Werner, 262-497-6633.

Dec. 5: WTU Hunters Appreciation Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Dec. 12: WTU Wisconsin South Life Member Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Season Dates

Sept. 1 – Nov. 29: Mourning dove, Statewide.

Sept. 16 – Oct. 11 & Oct. 17 – Dec. 6 & Dec. 22 – Jan. 5, 2021: Canada goose, Snow/blue geese, Ross’ geese, white-fronted geese, other geese and brant, Northern zone. Season is closed Oct. 12 – 16 & Dec. 7 – 21.

Sept. 16 – Oct. 11 & Oct. 17 – Dec. 6 & Dec. 22 – Jan. 5, 2021: Canada goose, Snow/blue geese, Ross’ geese, white-fronted geese, other geese and brant, Southern zone. Season is closed Oct. 12 – 16 & Dec. 7 – 21.

Sept. 19 – Nov. 2: Woodcock, Statewide.

Sept. 26 – Nov. 24: Wild ducks, Mergansers, Coot and Moorhen, Sora and Virginia rail, Snipe, North zone.

Oct. 1: Lake sturgeon hook & line C&R season opens on St. Croix River downstream from the St. Croix Falls dam.

Oct. 3: Deer hunt for those with disabilities opens.

Oct. 3 – Oct. 11 & Oct. 17 – Jan. 5, 2021: Canada goose, Snow /blue geese, Ross’ geese, white-fronted geese, other geese and brant, Mississippi River subzone. Season is closed Oct. 12 – 16.

Oct. 3 – Oct. 11 & Oct. 17- Dec. 6: Wild ducks,Mergansers, Coot and Moorhen, Sora and Virginia rail, snipe, South zone, Mississippi River zone Season is closed Oct. 12 – 16.

Oct. 6: Black bear (Zones A, B & D with dogs & all legal methods) season closes.

Oct. 7: Black bear (utilizing dogs only) season opens (Zones A, B, &D).

Oct. 10:Youth Deer Hunt (10/10-10/11).

Oct. 11: Deer hunt for those with disabilities closes.

Oct. 13: Black bear (without dogs only) season closes (Zone C).

Oct. 13: Black bear (utilizing dogs only) season closes (Zones A, B, &D).

Oct. 15: Inland trout season closes.

Oct. 15: Lake sturgeon hook & line C&R season closes on St. Croix River downstream from St. Croix Falls dam.

Oct. 17: Hungarian partridge, pheasant, sharptails (tentative), bobwhite quail, & ruffed grouse (Zone B) seasons open

Oct. 17: Cottontail (South), raccoon (for residents), fisher, fox, & coyote (trapping) seasons open.

Oct. 17: Bobcat (period 1) and early elk seasons open.

Oct. 24: Mink & muskrat season opens (statewide except Mississippi River Zone).

Oct. 31: Deadline For Purchasing Lake Winnebago System Lake Sturgeon Spearing Permits (always).

Oct. 31: Raccoon (non-resident) opens.

Nov. 1: Check DNR website for possible early season closure date for Zone A ruffed grouse.

Nov. 2: Woodcock season closes.

Nov. 7: Beaver (trapping only) Zones A, B & C seasons open.

Nov. 7: Otter (trapping only) North and South Zone seasons open

Nov. 8: Sharp-tailed grouse season closes.

Nov. 11: Mink & muskrat season opens in Mississippi River Zone (day after duck closes or second Monday in Nov., whichever comes first. See DNR regs).

Nov. 15: Early elk season closes.

Nov. 15: Trout and salmon fishing closes on downstream section of Lake Superior tributaries that remained open after Sept. 30 (see DNR regs).

Nov. 19: Crow season closes.

Nov. 20: Fall turkey season closes statewide.

Nov. 21: Statewide 9-day gun deer season opens.

Nov. 21: Fall turkey season opens (zones 1-5)

Nov. 29: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 29: Statewide 9-day gun deer season closes.

Nov. 30: Muzzleloader deer season opens.

Nov. 30: Muskie season closes on border waters with Iowa.

Nov. 30: Turtle season closes.

Nov. 30: WI River (downstream, see regs) channel & flathead catfish season closes.

Dec. 1: State Parks Stickers go on sale.

Dec. 1: Lake trout season opens on Lake Superior.

Dec. 8: Ruffed grouse season closes in Zone B.

Dec. 9: Muzzleloader deer season closes.

Dec. 9: Bobwhite quail season closes.

Dec. 10: Application deadline (always).

Dec. 10: Bear and Spring Turkey.

Dec. 10: 4 day statewide antlerless gun & archery deer season opens.

Dec. 10: Late elk season opens.

Dec. 13: 4 day statewide antlerless gun & archery deer season closes.

Dec. 19: Late elk season closes.

Dec. 24: Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt opens.

Dec. 25: Bobcat season closes Period 1.

Dec. 26: Bobcat season opens Period 2.

Dec. 31:Frog season closes

Dec. 31: Southern Zone muskie season closes

Dec. 31: Northern Zone muskie season closes (open water only, see regs)

Archery/Shoots.

Nov. 7, Nov. 14, Nov. 15: Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club-Public Sighting-in-Days, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more info call Sandra Schoenick, 715-424-1011.

Special Events

Nov. 1: Show Me Reptile & Excotics Show, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Willharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 11-12: Fri. 5:30 p.m. and Sat. 5 p.m., O.C.C. Clubhouse

* * *

A-1 Archery Schedule of Events. For more info call Dana Keller, 715-781-1460 or a1archery.com

Will be temporarily closed until further notice. Due to COVID-19.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.