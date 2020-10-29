New York Outdoor News Calendar – October 30, 2020

Season Dates

Oct. 30: Fisher trapping season closes (portions of state)

Oct. 30: Fall turkey season closes (Southern Zone)

Nov. 1: Beaver and otter trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Nov. 1: Fisher and marten trapping seasons open (portions of state).

Nov. 7-20: Crossbow season (most of Southern Zone)

Nov. 10: Beaver and Otter trapping seasons opens (parts of Southern Zone)

Nov. 21: Southern Zone big game (rifle) season opens.

Nov. 21 – Dec. 4: Turkey season on Long Island (WMU 1C).

Nov. 25: Beaver trapping season opens (more parts of Southern Zone)

Nov. 30: Fisher and marten trapping seasons close (portions of state).

Dec. 6: Northern Zone big game (deer and bear) season closes.

Dec. 7-13: Northern Zone late muzzleloading season. Limited WMUs.

Dec. 10: Fisher trapping season closes (portions of state).

Dec. 14-22: Southern Zone late muzzleloading, archery and crossbow season. Restrictions apply in certain WMUs.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

Feb. 19-21: Greater Niagara Fishing Expo, Niagara Falls. Info: niagarafishingexpo.com

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Nov. 11: Whitney Point Sportsmen Association Sight in Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Club. Info: 607-423-4746.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 6, 2021 Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake. Info: tupperlake.com