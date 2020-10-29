Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 30, 2020

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Carroll County, CPO Hoftender and CPO Kiprono cited a Morrison man for not having a state waterfowl stamp while hunting teal. He was issued written warnings for license not in possession, unnumbered watercraft, and no HIP certification.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kiprono was checking individuals fishing on the Illinois River under the Route 23 Bridge in Ottawa. A male and female were observed fishing. The male began to walk toward CPO Kiprono’s vehicle, so she exited the vehicle to have a conservation with the male and inquire if he had his Illinois fishing license. The male was concerned about where he parked his vehicle, so he wanted to ask. He stated he did not have his fishing license but his girlfriend had hers. The female stated she purchased her fishing license on a friend’s phone who was not with them. I informed them; I could attempt to get verification. I checked both individuals in our systems. The female came back with a felony warrant out of Minnesota, extraditable and no bond. The female was transported to LaSalle County Jail for processing.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman received the disposition on a short Smallmouth Bass/Walleye case he made in May 2020. The fisherman had 7 short smallmouth bass and 1 short walleye. He plead guilty in LaSalle County Court. He received 3 months of supervision and a $347 fine. He will also have 9 points on his IDNR fishing record. If he receives another fishing citation in the next 18 months, his fishing privileges could be suspended for up to 18 months.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson assisted Fulton County Sheriff’s Department with a trail camera theft investigation. CPO Thompson located a potential suspect involved in the case. Upon interview, the suspects provided information leading to the recovery of the stolen cameras. The investigation was handled by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

In Marshall County, CPO Gerard arrested an individual for shooting a deer with a rifle at Marshall Fish and Wildlife Area. The individual was written several citations. The rifle and deer were seized as evidence..

Northeast Zone –

Captain Jed Whitchurch

In Lake County, SGT Schreiber responded to a boat accident on the Fox River at approximately 2:30 am with 4 occupants in the water. The subjects were pulled from the water, and were treated and released on scene. The individuals were late night catfishing when two subjects went towards the bow of the boat causing water to rush in and eventually sinking it.

In McHenry County, CPO Davis observed an individual using a cast net on the Fox River at the Algonquin Dam. The subject was in possession of smallmouth bass, crappie, and bluegill and explained he caught them with the cast

net. He was issued a citation for unlawful taking of sportfish with a cast net and issued multiple written warnings.

In Kankakee County, CPO’s Farber and Elliot were contacted by a private property landowner in rural Kankakee county about someone possibly hunting illegally on his property. The property owner had photos of a male subject pulling a freshly harvested white tail deer across his property while also carrying a rifle in early September. During the investigation, CPO Farber was able to determine who the male subject in the photos was. CPO Farber and Elliot met with the male subject and an interview was conducted. At the conclusion of the interview the male subject was issued several citations (hunting without landowners permission, unlawful take of a white tail deer with a rifle, unlawful possession of a white tail deer, unlawful possession of freshly killed species during closed season, and hunting without a valid hunting license) and the .270 rifle that was used to harvest the deer was also confiscated.

In Kankakee County. CPO’s Farber and Elliot continue to receive complaints about people wading in the Kankakee river and illegally taking clams/mussels by the bucket load. Over the weekend, this illegal trend continued. CPO’s Farber and Elliot cited (6) separate individuals and several 5 gallon buckets full of river muscles were returned alive back into the Kankakee river. Mussel collection is illegal as they are a protected species, only the already dead shells are allowed to be picked up. There are also several endangered and threatened mussels which make the Kankakee River their home and collecting them can result in high fines and court appearances.

In Will County, CPO Anderson received complaints of several groups of kayakers on Braidwood Lake. Non-motorized watercraft are not allowed on the cooling lakes due to the dangerous waves created from the wind. The day was windy with dangerous waves near shore. Both groups were located without incident. Both groups were unfamiliar with the lake and the dangers of it. One of the groups was fossil hunting and had their kayaks loaded with nodules which created an even more hazardous condition. CPO Anderson took appropriate enforcement action and educated the groups about the area and their activities and referred them to other locations where they could kayak and fossil hunt legally and safely.

In Cook County, CPO Gates kayaked with DuPage County forest preserve down the west branch of the DuPage river. It was discovered there is a baited tree stand in Winfield. After inspecting the area, it was discovered there is a feeder and corn husks scattered around the tree stands. After inspection the tree stand, a loaded .22 rifle was found inside.

In Cook County, CPO Gates received a complaint regarding individuals harvesting mussels from the DuPage River. CPO Gates met with a member from the urban streams and development in DuPage County to gain insight as to which types of mussels the people may be harvesting.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta was conducting sportfish enforcement on department owned lands in Cook County. CPO Kusta observed a subject fishing from the shore and requested his sportfishing license. The fisherman advised CPO Kusta it was his first- time fishing and he didn’t have a license. CPO Kusta educated the new fisherman on the requirements for a fishing license.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates was on patrol along the west branch of the DuPage river after receiving complaints about people harvesting mussels from the river. While on patrol, CPO Gates observed 2 individuals with buckets and bags walking in the water and collecting mussels. CPO Gates asked both parties for fishing licenses and neither had one. CPO Gates collected the bags containing the mussels and identification from both parties. Both individuals were issued citations for harvesting mussels on a restricted body of water and citations for not having a valid fishing license. They were given a mandatory court date in DuPage County.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley and CPOT Priest were on a boat patrol on the Mississippi River on Pool 20. During the course of the patrol the two officers discovered a red jug floating and pulled it up to investigate its purpose. Upon closer examination, CPO Wheatley and CPOT Priest found the jug was marking a trot line. The trot line was not baited, but showed signs it had not been checked in a long period of time. The jug had the owners name, address, and phone number on it; however, there was so much moss, the two officers could not make it out in its entirety. CPO Wheatley was able to look the owners name up by address and gave the owner a call. The owner stated he had not checked it in a while and even told CPO Wheatley if he got a ticket for leaving it un-attended, he wouldn’t blame him. CPO Wheatley will continue this investigation in the coming future and take what actions are deemed appropriate.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff is conducting several investigations at this time. One is a complaint from a local taxidermist in the Brighton area. He had a theft in his store, and the investigation has been ongoing for several months. CPO Gushleff also got a complaint in the northern part of Macoupin County about a residence that not only is being suspected of poaching wildlife, but selling drugs and other suspicious activity.

In Cass County, While on patrol at JEPC CPO Snodgrass observed 2 subjects dove hunting in Dove field 2. Upon making contact it was discovered both subjects were utilizing lead shot. Lead shot shell is prohibited at JEPC to hunt dove. Both subjects were cited.

In Moultrie County, CPO Moody received a complaint of a group of hunters possibly taking species of waterfowl out of season during teal season in the Wildlife Management Area. Upon arrival CPO Moody went and checked two men who he saw hunting out of a blind in the impoundment. Moody discovered the men had shot one teal and three wood ducks. After speaking with the two men, they finally admitted that a third hunter that was with them was down the levee hiding a goose in the weeds as well. The men all received a citation as well as multiple written warnings.

In Moultrie County, CPO Moody was checking fishermen on the Okaw River when he encountered a Decatur man in a jonboat. When the man observed him, he reached into his bucket and began throwing crappie into the river. The man was subsequently cited for an over limit of crappie and given multiple written warnings.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Macias was out early on opening day of the dove season opener. Dove compliance checks were done the entire day and almost everyone checked were in compliance with very few, easily fixed infractions. Towards the end of shooting hours, one last compliance check was accomplished. This particular hunter had everything in order but when the CPO began removing the shells from the shotgun, he pumped out 6 shells. An almost perfect day with no violations was almost accomplished.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan and CPO Williams discovered a submerged vehicle in 13 feet of water in Jefferson County. The vehicle was discovered using side scan sonar from a boat. Divers from Rend Lake Search and Rescue attached a cable to the vehicle and it was towed to shore. The vehicle’s owner was reported missing in September of last year. No remains of the missing person were found with the vehicle. The discovery is being investigated by Illinois Conservation Police, Illinois State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and a municipal police department where the missing person resided.

In Fayette County, While on patrol in Fayette County CPO Roper observed two individuals dove hunting. CPO Roper initiated a hunter compliance check on the individuals. CPO Roper discovered the hunters had all harvested birds in one pile. CPO Roper issued both hunters written warnings for failure to maintain separate bags.

In Fayette County, CPO Roper received a report from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office about an individual they encountered in possession of ginseng who stated he had no license. CPO Roper located the individual who admitted to digging ginseng with no valid license. CPO Roper issued the individual a citation for Unlawful harvest of Ginseng with No Valid License.

In Wabash County, CPO Willand located four bank poles along the Wabash River. The bank poles were approximately 6 feet out of the water with exposed hooks hanging approximately 3 feet from the water. CPO Willand seized said poles. CPO Willand was able to make contact with the owner of the poles. The individual was issued a citation for failure to check legal hook and line devices every twenty four hours as well as a written warning for pollution.

In Union County, CPO Vasicek and CPOT Zigler charged 2 Union County subjects for multiple Ginseng harvest violations including unlawfully harvesting Ginseng on multiple properties without consent of landowners. Harvesting while under revocation, no Ginseng license charges were also issued. 48 Ginseng roots and several pounds of Golden Seal roots were seized as evidence. Also issued them written warnings for being on DNR lands during the closure and trespass to property.