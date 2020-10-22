Wildlife Forever and Jay N. Darling Legacy Center unveil Songbird Art Contest

Jay N. Darling interacts with children in this photo, provided by Wildlife Forever.

White Bear Lake, Minn. – Wildlife Forever is proud to announce the Songbird Art Contest as the newest opportunity to connect the public to the outdoors using the Art of Conservation.

In partnership with the Jay N. Darling Legacy Center based in Des Moines, Iowa, this competition is inspired by the legacy of artist and conservationist Jay Norwood Darling, encouraging participants to learn about North American Songbird Species and inspiring the next generation of stewards.

Throughout history, North America has been home to a tremendous diversity of bird species. Since the 1960s, Songbird populations in North America have dropped 29 percent over historic averages. Three billion birds have been lost and many species of songbirds are at risk of becoming endangered. While one single factor cannot be attributed to these losses, the data is clear that public awareness and education about this critical issue is needed now, more than ever.

The Songbird Art Contest will focus on conservation education and will be open to all ages with a strong focus on youth engagement. Participants will be required to submit an original piece of artwork accompanied by an essay detailing the unique characteristics of their chosen bird species and conservation needs. Participants will have until November 30th of each year to submit their entry to the contest by mail to Wildlife Forever. Winners being announced on National Bird Day, Jan 5. The Songbird Art Contest is looking for additional partners and sponsors to kick off the contest, opening on May 1, 2021.

For more information about the Songbird Art Contest visit: SongbirdArtContest.org.

To learn about how you can support the Songbird Art Contest, contact Julia Luger at JLuger@WildlifeForever.org.

— Wildlife Forever