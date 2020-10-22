Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 23, 2020

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports a baiting case has been resolved. The person was hunting over corn, a salt block and other feed he’d placed out, saying he does this while hunting in West Virginia. Hunters are responsible for knowing the hunting and trapping laws where they hunt. The defendant paid over $300 in fines.

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports encountering someone hunting resident Canada geese without a federal waterfowl stamp, while using lead ammunition. It resulted in over $200 in fines.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports that, with the increased use of state game lands for recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic, there also has been an increase in unlawful activities by some users. Two individuals pleaded guilty to possession of alcohol while swimming at State Game Land 285 and another person pleaded guilty to several range violations while shooting at State Game Land 203. In all cases, the subjects had entered past state game lands regulations signs, which clearly indicate which activities are unlawful while on game lands.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports several individuals received citations for not first possessing their migratory bird licenses when hunting doves.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports several individuals received warnings for hunting doves with unplugged shotguns.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports several individuals received warnings for camping on State Game Land 51.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual received a warning for using the public shooting range without first securing a hunting license or shooting range permit.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports charges were filed against individuals for dumping trash and littering on Hunter Access property in Greene County.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports large, healthy flocks of mature turkeys have been observed on state game lands and other properties across the county. There is much opportunity for the upcoming fall turkey season in Greene County.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports recent patrol activities on state game lands have resulted in multiple individuals being cited for unlawful UTV operations and possession of alcohol beverages.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite would like to thank those who have contacted our regional offices and reported game-law violations. “The information you provide is deeply appreciated and has a positive impact on protecting our wildlife resources,” Witherite said.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports charges are pending against an individual for unlawfully taking big game. The man shot an 11-point buck on a Sunday evening with a compound bow.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports four Pittsburgh residents were cited for unlawfully driving their Jeeps on State Game Lands 42. During the interaction, they stated they learned about off-roading at this location from a Jeep forum page on the internet. Interestingly enough I had spoken to these persons prior to this incident and explained to them the areas that were off limits. A guilty plea was entered by all defendants.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports three Unity Township men were charged for the illegal operation of ATVs and dirt bikes on Hunter Access property known as Valley Street. Patrols have picked up in this area after receiving numerous complaints from hunters as they began scouting for the season.