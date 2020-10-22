Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 23, 2020

DISTRICT 1

COs Ethen Mapes and Zach Painter were on patrol in Ontonagon County and stopped a large group of ORVs. While talking with the operators, several signs of intoxication were observed with one subject. Standard field sobriety tests (SFSTs) were given to the subject and he was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

COs Shannon Kritz and Jeff Dell received a complaint about a bear that was registered by somebody other than the licensed hunter. The COs interviewed the licensed hunter and her husband who registered the bear. The licensed hunter struggled to describe where she was when she shot the bear or identify the sex of the bear. The COs went to the camp where the bear was taken but the evidence did not match up with the wife’s story. The COs proceeded to interview a witness who also claimed the license holder shot the bear. The next day, the COs obtained a search warrant for the camp and the cell phone of the witness. COs Dell and Kritz were assisted by Sgt. Brian Bacon and CO Anna Viau with executing the search warrant of the camp. Three days later, CO Kritz received a phone call from the witness saying that his father wanted to confess and tell her what happened. CO Kritz re-interviewed the couple and the license holder admitted to loaning her bear tag to her husband who proceeded to confess to shooting the bear the day before the season opened and using his wife’s tag. A report will be submitted to the Dickinson County prosecutor for the violations.

CO Jeremy Sergey was the guest speaker at Northern Michigan University’s Criminal Justice 212 class. CO Sergey used “Zoom” to speak to 35 students about becoming a conservation officer and answered numerous student questions.

DISTRICT 2

COs Andrea Dani and Mark Zitnik were on patrol during bear season near a camp when they heard a gunshot and subsequently contacted the hunter. The hunter was excited to see the COs, as she was completely alone. Her husband and son were downstate for the youth hunt. The hunter advised this was not her first or biggest bear, but that she would appreciate a hand tracking and transporting the bear back to the camp. The group worked together to locate the bear and the COs assisted in loading the bear onto the hunter’s four-wheeler.

CO Robert Freeborn served a warrant on a subject who loaned his deer kill-tag to another last season.

COs Steve Butzin and Chris Lynch were on patrol during the early teal and goose season in the Gladstone area when they observed several waterfowl hunters headed out to go hunting in the middle of the day. COs watched the hunters from a distance for a while and observed the hunters shoot two birds, one being a grebe and the other a wood duck. When the COs launched their boat and went to the hunters’ location, they observed that one of the hunters in the group was now missing. When asked if they had shot any birds, the hunters said they had not. Further investigation found that the third hunter took the two birds and began running through the tall cattails without waders attempting to hide the birds. Once the COs informed the hunters that they had been watching them for the duration of their hunt, they claimed they shot two teal and that the COs must have been mistaken. The hunters were found to be three minors hunting without supervision, two of the three shotguns being used were unplugged, one individual did not have a waterfowl license or federal duck stamp, another individual did not have a license in possession, one federally protected grebe was shot, one drake wood duck was shot out of season, and the hunters were unable to provide two additional personal flotation devices (PFDs). The parents of the three individuals were called to the scene and received citations for allowing a minor to hunt while unsupervised.

DISTRICT 3

CO Andrea Albert followed a fresh foot path into the woods and came upon a bear hunter in a verbal confrontation with a youth deer hunter and his mentor. The bear hunter was yelling at the deer hunters for being on the trail near his tree stand and bait. The deer hunters did not know the other hunter was in the area as they walked in from another direction. CO Albert defused the situation by explaining to the bear hunter they had just as much right to be in the area as he did. The bear hunter was complaining that someone had messed with his bait and stand and unfortunately, he was taking it out on the other hunters. A check of the location found the bear bait illegally containing glass, plastic, cement, and plywood. The bear hunter also had bait other than on the ground and failed to identify his tree stand as required by law. A ticket was issued for the illegal bait.

CO Nathan Beelman was on routine patrol when he received a complaint from Charlevoix Central Dispatch regarding a subject netting a fish from Medusa Creek. CO Beelman and a Charlevoix County deputy responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle and four anglers. When CO Beelman contacted the anglers, one angler was very excited to tell CO Beelman about the large Chinook salmon he had caught and how he was going to keep the spinner bait that he had caught it with. The salmon in question was located in the rear of the vehicle and still had the spinner placed perfectly in the corner of the mouth. The angler initially denied netting the fish and reiterated the same story. After further questioning and bringing up that a witness saw him net the fish, the angler admitted to netting the fish from the mouth of the creek. The fish was seized, and charges are being sought for using an illegal method to take a fish.

DISTRICT 4

COs Micah Hintze and Kyle Publiski were conducting a foot patrol on the South Branch of the Pere Marquette River and observed a group of anglers wading in the river near a deep hole, throwing large lead sinkers with multi-pointed hooks. After watching the unsuccessful group for some time, the COs contacted the individuals. One angler, who claimed to have made all the weighted hooks that were in possession and argued that the homemade weighted hooks were in fact legal devices to use. The angler stated the salmon would not bite, so this was the only way to catch them. Citations were issued for using unlawful fishing device.

While working the Pere Marquette River in Mason County, CO Kyle Publiski observed two subjects using illegal gear and trying to snag salmon. As CO Publiski approached the subjects, he told them to reel in their lines and walk to shore. As the subjects were walking to shore, one of the subjects turned his back on CO Publiski and cut his line dropping the illegal gear into the river. When the subject got to CO Publiski, he wanted to argue about the fact he was using illegal gear since his line broke on the walk back to shore. CO Publiski explained that since he intentionally cut his line, he would be receiving a citation for using the illegal gear and littering.

CO Troy Ludwig was patrolling the Headquarters Lake area during the youth waterfowl weekend when he located two waterfowl hunters. CO Ludwig watched the hunters for some time and observed both a youth and adult hunter fire on an incoming duck. The CO contacted the hunters where they had launched their canoe and questioned the adult hunter about his hunting activity. The hunter advised that he had shot at the bird because it had been crippled and wanted to finish it off. CO Ludwig advised that he had watched the adult hunter fire immediately after the youth hunter had and not given the youth hunter a chance to follow up with a second shot. The adult hunter admitted that he had been wrong in doing so and knew he was unable to shoot at ducks. Enforcement action was taken for hunting waterfowl out of season and failing to have PFDs in a canoe.

DISTRICT 5

CO Kyle Bader returned a call to a man who claimed he found a “Michigan rattler” in his mother’s yard. A herpetologist at heart, CO Bader jumped at the chance to actually see a Massasauga rattlesnake in the flesh, and to possibly save an animal whose species is listed as threatened by the US Fish and Wildlife Services. When CO Bader arrived at the residence, the caller described the snake and said it was fairly small. The resident expressed her concern for her small dogs. CO Bader put her at ease by describing the non-aggressive demeanor and reclusive nature characteristic of the Massasauga. He didn’t make her happy when he explained that female rattlers will usually have more than one baby at a time. CO Bader didn’t locate the snake in the spot the caller indicated. Not satisfied, the caller got a shovel and rake and wanted to dig deeper. It didn’t take long before CO Bader saw a small snake in the pile of excavated soil. CO Bader identified a young, vibrantly colored and beautifully patterned Eastern hognose snake. The snake was removed and relocated to a location more favorable to both parties.

CO Jeff Panich contacted a group of bear hound hunters on the road in Alcona County. Members of the group indicated their party had a bear treed out on the federal land approximately 11⁄2 miles in. CO Panich walked in, following the sound of the hounds, where he observed “no trespassing” signs. He heard a gunshot very close to him coming from the private property. He contacted the hunters at the kill-site and identified the shooter. He received admissions from the group that they had walked past the “no trespassing” sign and inquired if CO Panich knew the property owner. CO Panich, along with the assistance of COs James Garrett, Casey Pullum, and Sgt. Bobbi Lively, contacted the landowner and determined the hunters did not have permission to enter on or hunt on his property. The bear and firearm were seized, and charges are being sought on the shooter through the Alcona County Prosecutor’s Office for recreational trespass.

DISTRICT 6

CO Jay Person was contacted by a subject who found two fresh deer carcasses in a hole on a property line. Upon investigation, CO Person found one deer with the head removed and the other, a small spike horn, was just processed for the loins. CO Person contacted the landowner who advised his grandson shot a 6-point in velvet on Saturday morning of the youth hunt. Upon speaking with the father of the youth, it was confirmed the youth had shot a 6-point, but they had no idea of the two deer carcasses dumped on their property. A DNA sample will be taken and submitted to the lab to confirm or deny the carcass at the dump site matches the 6-point taken by the youth. The investigation continues.

CO Joe Myers received a complaint of beagles running deer in southern Midland County. The dogs continuously chased deer over the span of almost two years. CO Myers investigated and conducted follow-up interviews. Charges are submitted to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

CO Joe Myers was able to connect with Make-A-Wish Participant Collin, to teach and show him some safety procedures and equipment on his new boat.

DISTRICT 7

CO Carter Woodwyk received a complaint of a father and son not wearing hunter orange who were out deer hunting for the Liberty Hunt. He located the hunters in their blind and found neither had hunter orange and they were hunting over bait in an area closed to baiting. In addition, the youth hunter and the father both possessed shotguns in the blind. A citation was issued for the violations and the father and the youth hunter were advised on the legal ways to deer hunt.

During the early teal season, CO Sam Schluckbier conducted surveillance on a group of waterfowl hunters on an inland lake in Allegan County. He witnessed the hunters take several shots at several species of ducks that were not in season. He contacted the group when they began packing up for the day and found several of the hunters were using unplugged shotguns. One of the individuals was also in possession of lead shot. CO Schluckbier educated all of them on the importance of species identification while duck hunting and several citations were issued for the unplugged guns along with several hunting digests.

CO Sam Schluckbier contacted an angler and his dog trespassing on the shoreline of the Rabbit River in Allegan County. During the contact, it was found that the subject did not having a fishing license or a valid driver’s license and had stolen a license plate to put on his truck to drive to the location. His mother was contacted to transport him home. The vehicle was left at the access until his father could arrive with a trailer. A citation was issued for recreational trespass.

CO James Nason assisted Kalamazoo County deputies on a late-night ORV accident that occurred on private property. It was discovered that a 26-year-old man riding a three-wheeler had collided with another man riding a mini-pit bike. The operator of the minibike was hospitalized for serious lacerations to his face.

DISTRICT 8

CO Edward Rice received a complaint about a possible recreational trespass and negligent discharge of a firearm. CO Rice arrived at the complainant’s residence and located a one-ounce ball from a muzzleloader on the dashboard of a pickup truck. The driver’s side window was completely shattered. Upon further investigation, a hole in the roof and siding of a nearby garage was discovered. Based on the trajectory, CO Rice scanned a wooded area on an adjacent property for other evidence. A partial foot impression was located in the middle of a two-track. Photos were taken. CO Rice canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with several neighbors who stated they heard the shots but did not see anyone. Most neighbors stated it sounded like a normal Sunday morning. There is no suspect information currently, but the investigation is ongoing.

CO Larn R. Strawn received a complaint from a property owner who found a dead buck and multiple gut piles on his property. CO Strawn responded to the complaint location and contacted the complainant in the back corner of a farm field and a connected woodlot. While interviewing the complainant, CO Strawn observed a pair of men operating an ORV on the property. Upon making contact with individuals on the ORV, dried blood and deer hair was discovered on the rear cargo rack of the ORV. Assistance was requested from the Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies who agreed to wait with the individuals on the ORV while CO Strawn continued to interview the original complainant and locate the deer and gut piles. During the investigation, ORV tracks leading from the gut piles and dead buck directly to the residence where the ORV belonged were discovered. CO Strawn conducted additional interviews and evidence recovery, discovering the men had taken three bucks from the property during the youth hunt. The bucks as well as illegal drugs were recovered during the investigation. CO Strawn is seeking charges for unlawful taking of deer, ORV trespass, and controlled substance violations.

COs Jeff Goss and Jason McCullough located a bait site with a gravity feeder and approximately four hundred pounds of corn in the feeder and on the ground. On opening evening of the Liberty Hunt, the COs noticed the suspect’s vehicle parked in the area. When the COs made contact, they found the man and his daughter in the blind hunting. After a ticket was issued for the bait and the corn was cleaned up, the man apologized to his daughter and were on their way to try to salvage what was left of her hunt.

DISTRICT 9

CO Luke Robare was patrolling Genesee County fields for goose hunters. CO Robare encountered two goose hunters who were in a flooded bean field. CO Robare asked to check the hunters’ guns for plugs and found that one hunter was in violation and was hunting with a shotgun that was capable of holding more than three shells. The hunter was issued a citation for the unplugged shotgun.

CO Luke Robare noticed a suspicious deer tag at the processor during the youth hunting weekend. CO Robare interviewed the father of the youth hunter whose tag was attached to a small buck. The father admitted that his child was not even with him when he shot the deer. He proceeded to buy a tag under his child’s name and attach it to the deer. CO Robare will submit for charges on multiple violations.

CO Justin Muehlhauser received a call regarding some hunters who were hunting along the Shiawassee River. Some kayakers were on the river when the hunters shot and felt that the situation was unsafe. A brief altercation ensued shortly thereafter. The CO responded and Sgt. Jason Becker assisted. The COs encountered a man and two youths participating in the youth hunt. The COs noticed violations immediately including, uncased firearms in a motor vehicle, failing to wear hunter orange, and failing to immediately validate and attach a kill-tag. It was then determined that the deer was taken over bait and the youth did not have a hunter safety certificate. The COs explained the multiple violations involved. Ultimately, the father was cited for taking a deer over bait and warned for the other violations involved. CO Muehlhauser will be seeking full reimbursement for the deer.

CO Brandon Vacek contacted three subjects who entered the Pointe Mouillee wildlife refuge for hunting purposes. All three subjects where issued citations for unlawful entry, use, or occupancy where posted against.