Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – September 4, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 5: Buck Trail Archers WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Buck Trail Archery, Burlington. For more info call Tracy Brewer, 262-960-6127.

Sept. 10: WTU Heart of the Valley Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Tanner’s Sports Grill & Bar, Kimberly. For more info call Bryan Menting, 920-213-1611.

Sept. 14: WTU Necedah Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Hall, Necedah. For more info call Jeff Ritchart 920-960-4836.

Sept. 24: WTU Northwest Wisconsin Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shell Lake Art Center. For more info call Dave Zaloudek, 715-520-7408.

Sept. 24: WTU Crivitz-High Falls Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rene’s Dining Room, Crivitz. For more info call Justin Kroll, 715-927-2944.

Sept. 26: Clintonville Du Banquet, 5 p.m., Northwinds Banquet Hall, Marion. For more info call Tina Flanagan, 715-460-6540.

Oct. 1: WTU Winnagamie Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., La Sure’s Hall, Oshkosh. For more info call Jodi Vandemolen, 920-235-2962.

Oct. 10: WTU Iowa County Chapter Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville. For more info call Erik Miller, 608-574-4119.

Oct. 15: WTU Great Lakes Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, Superior. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Oct. 17: WTU Sparta-Melrose-Mendoro Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Log Cabin, Bangor. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Oct. 22: WTU Kewaunee County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rendezvous Banquet hall, Luxemburg. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Oct. 24: WTU Roche-A-Cri Chapter Banquet, 6:30 p.m., The Cedar Shack, Adams. For more info call Becky Kirsenlohr, 608-474-0996.

Oct. 28: WTU Stevens Point Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shooters Dining and Recreation Facility, Plover. For more info call Marc Stalter, 715-572-6363.

Oct. 30: WTU South Central Wisconsin Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, Monroe. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Nov. 7: Flambeau WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Lanes, Park Falls. For more info call Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413.

Dec. 5: WTU Hunters Appreciation Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Dec. 12: WTU Wisconsin South Life Member Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Season Dates

Sept: 1: Early Canada goose season opens

Sept: 1: Mourning dove and early teal seasons open

Sept. 5: Lake sturgeon hook & line season opens on selected inland waters

Sept. 9: Early teal season closes

Sept. 9: Black bear (without dogs only) seasons open (all Zones)

Sept. 12: Ruffed grouse season opens (Zone A), fall turkey, archery/crossbow deer and crow seasons open

Sept. 12: Cottontail rabbit (North Zone), gray and fox squirrel season opens

Sept. 13: Bass season closes on St. Croix River upstream of St. Croix Falls Dam

Sept.14: Catch / Release bass season open on St. Croix River upstream of St. Croix Falls Dam

Sept. 15: Early Canada goose season closes.

Sept. 15: Black bear (without dogs only) season closes (Zone A, B, and D)

Sept. 16: Black bear (Zones A, B & D, with dogs & any legal methods) season opens

Sept. 19: Woodcock season openso

Sept. 30: Lake Sturgeon hook and line season closes on selected waters.

Sept. 30: Lake trout seson closes on Lake Superior.

Sept. 30: Winnebago System flathead catfish season closes.

Shows

Sept. 11-12: Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Fri. 3-8, Sat. 9-4. Barron County Fairgrounds. For more info call Gary R. Thompson, 715-308-8772. * * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Sept. 11 & 12: Gun & Knife Show, Spooner Civic Center.

Oct. 2 & 3: Gun & Knife Show, Iron River Community Center.

Tournament/Contest

Sept. 12: North & South Twin Lakes Musky Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Oct. 2-4: Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8-6 p.m., Vilas County. For more info call Shirley Kufeldt, 715-545-3800.

Special Events

Oct. 20: Indian Artifact Show, 8-3 p.m., Monticello School, Monticello. For more info call Janet Gobeli, 608-329-4781.

Archery/Shoots.

Now-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Willharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 11-12: Fri. 5:30 p.m. and Sat. 5 p.m., O.C.C. Clubhouse

Sept. 5,6 & 7: West Allis Bowmen 2020 Annual Safari Event. For more info go to

www.westallisbowmen.com

Aug. 22 & 23: HHAUSA 3D Shoot, Sat. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Blackhawk Archers of Stevens Point, Custer. For more info call Chris Hamm, 715-697-1176.

A-1 Archery Schedule of Events. For more info call Dana Keller, 715-781-1460 or a1archery.com

Will be temporarily closed until further notice. Due to COVID-19.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.