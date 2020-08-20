Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – August 21, 2020

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Dove hunting season opens statewide.

Applications are accepted for a bobcat hunting/trapping permit.

Sept. 15: Early Canada goose season opens (tentative)

Sept. 30: Last day to apply for bobcat permit.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 22: WTU Illinois North Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Celebrations 150, North Utica. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

Aug. 28: WTU Elkhorn Creek Rack-a-Holics Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus/Diamond Jubilee Club, DuBois. For more info call Scott Juenger, 618-410-9807.

Aug. 29: Rivers Edge WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., The Ambiance, Quincy. For more info call Derrick Nelson, 309-224-2210.

Sept. 11: WTU Central Illinois Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center. For more info call Janice Monroe, 217-821-8801.

Sept. 12: WTU Loud Thunder Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Duckies Lagoon, Taylor Ridge. For more info call Doug Harper, 309-678-2303.

Sept. 17: WTU Rockford Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lino’s, Rockford. For more info call Bryan Hall, 815-670-0912.

Sept. 19: WTU Illinois River Bottom Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., The Forman Center, Manito. For more info call Matt Davis, 309-221-9935.

Sept. 26: WTU Des Plaines River Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., 176 West Banquets, Joliet. For more info call Dave Sylvester, 708-427-8800.

Sept. 26: WTU Illinois South Deer Camp, 4 p.m., The Pavillion, Marion. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

Oct. 3: WTU Alexander County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Alexander/Pulaski Sportsmans Club, Miller City. For more info call Susan Bigham, 618-528-7062.

Oct. 17: WTU Southern Illinois Rack Attack Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., St John’s Catholic Church, Red Bud. For more info call Mark Wilson, 618-541-8943.

Oct. 24: WTU Area 51 Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Eye of the Tiger Sports Complex, Tower Hill. For more info call Matt Sieben, 217-820-7717.

Oct. 24: Honest Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Rock, Coal Valley. For more info call Tom Van Houtte, 309-781-5178.

Shooting/Archery

Menard Archers Shoot, 7-1 p.m. For more info call Gary Sumpter, 217-415-7911.

Sept. 20, 27: 3D Shoots.

Now-Sept.: Every 3rd Sat., 7-1 p.m.

* * *

East Central IL Archery, 1701 E. Perkins Rd Urbana, IL. For more info call Daniel, 217-415-0302 or 217-837-3082.

Now-Sept.: Every 3rd Sat. 7-1 p.m.

Meetings

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Happy Hookers Bass Club meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League meets annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info call Victor Bianchetta, 309-944-6522.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Ctr., Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Take Pride in America meets 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League meets Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Tues. 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc. Meets March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc. Meets on the 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Arlington Anglers meets the 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Fox Valley Area Anglers meet every 4th Tues. of the Month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info call Joe Waite, 847-867-6234.

Silver Creek QF meets the 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more info call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Walter Sherry Memorial Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs of the month, 6:30 p.m. Wilmington. For more info call Cindy Campbell, 815-723-5065.