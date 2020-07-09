Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – July 10, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

July 11: North South Twin Lake Riparian Assoc. Banquet, 1 p.m., Lakota Boat Landing. For more info call Amy Peplow, 630-217-2102.

Aug. 8: WTU Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sheraton Madison Hotel. For more info contact WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Aug. 16: Springbrook Sportsmans Club Banquet, 9 a.m., Springbrook Sportsmans Club, Omro. For more info call Daniel Traxler, 920-379-4846.

Aug. 20: WTU Southern Grant County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., J&J’s Sandbar, Cassville.

Aug. 22: WTU Annual Spring Life Member Banquet, 5 p.m., RiverEdge Golf Course, Marshfield. For more info call WTU headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Season Dates

July 1: (Bear hound training season always opens July1 and closes Aug. 31)

July 15: Turtle season opens statewide.

Shows

July 25: Wisconsin Trappers Assoc. Dist. 4 Summer Trapping Rendezvous, 8-1 p.m., Mountain Community Center, Mountain. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Aug. 21-22: Ashland Civic Center.

Tournament/Contest

Sept. 12: North & South Twin Lakes Musky Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Oct. 2-4: Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8-6 p.m., Vilas County. For more info call Shirley Kufeldt, 715-545-3800.

Special Events

Aug. 2: WI DNR Game Farm Open Golf Outing, 12:30 p.m., Portage. for more info call Tim Larson, 608-335-2252.

Archery/Shoots.

Now-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Dave Caldwell, 262-210-6748 or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

July 11 & 12: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

* * *

Belin Conservation Club, W898 White Ridge Rd, Berlin, WI. 54923. For more info call Rick Reyes, 920-229-5332.

July 11-12, Aug. 15-16: 3D Shoots.

* * *

Hartford Conservation & Gun Club, Shoots. 6000 State Rd 60 East, Hartford, WI 53027. For more info call Brad Koch, 262-224-4545.

July 26: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call David, 920-901-9229.

Aug. 15-16: Fall Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Horicon Marsh Bowmen Shoots. For more info www.horiconmarshbowmen.com or call Dave Kottwitz, 920-948-4085.

July 11-12: 3D Traditional Archery Shoot. Sunday Championship.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 2110 US Hwy 12. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

July 25-26: Traditional Only.

Aug. 29-30: Open 3D Shoots.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Willharms, 920-585-0890.

July 11: 6 p.m., O.C.C. Clubhouse.

* * *

Twin City Rod & Gun Club. Shoot Schedule. For more info call Don Burrows, 920-419-6505.

July 18-19: 3D Archery Shoot, 8-3 p.m.

Aug. 15-16: 3D Archery String Shoot, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

A-1 Archery Schedule of Events. For more info call Dana Keller, 715-781-1460 or a1archery.com

Will be temporarily closed until further notice. Due to COVID-19.

Education/Seminar

Aug. 7-9: Ultimate Womens Weekend, Crivitz WI. For more info call Jeff Cummings, 920-413-2463.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.