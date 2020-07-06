Walleye with Lemon Butter Caper Sauce

Ingredients

2 nice sized walleye fillets, skins removed

Pinch of granulated garlic

Salt and pepper

½ cup of all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons butter, divided

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons capers, drain and rinse

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon of dried dill – optional

¼ teaspoon zest of the lemon

Directions

Rinse and pat dry the fillets, then sprinkle with granulated garlic, salt and pepper. Dredge both sides in the flour and allow the fillets to rest for at least five minutes. Discard the extra flour.

In a large skillet (you do not want to crowd the fillets) melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. As soon as the butter starts to bubble, carefully add the fillets. Cook for about 3 minutes on medium heat. Turn fillets over and continue cooking another 2-3 minutes until fish flakes. After the fish is cooked through, gently remove fillets to the plates using a large spatula. Put a tent of aluminum foil over the fish to keep warm. Turn the pan down to medium-low.

In the same pan, add the garlic, capers and lemon juice. Stir and cook for approximately one minute, just until the garlic softens and the capers become aromatic. Be careful not to cook too long at this point, or the garlic will become bitter. Add the rest of the butter and remove from heat, stirring as the butter melts and becomes foamy. If you wish to do so, add the dill at this stage and blend it into the butter caper sauce. (Some people do not like the combination of citrus and dill, so this is optional.)

Immediately spoon the sauce over the fish and serve. Sprinkle lemon zest for garnish

Bonus Recipe! Before you start your fish, get this great side dish started in the oven.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Preheat oven to 420 degrees. Rinse and trim the ends of the brussels, removing any yellow leaves. Slice into halves.

Toss the brussel sprouts with a tablespoon or two of olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper, and place oiled brussel sprouts onto the sheet with the cut side down. Bake without turning 20-25 minutes. You will know when they are done when they are deeply golden brown on the flat side and they offer a slight resistance when you pierce them with a fork. Serve immediately.