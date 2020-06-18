Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 19, 2020

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that, even though Cumberland County had more bears harvested last season than ever before, there still have been some of the same nuisance issues with bears getting into birdfeeders, dumpsters, discarded food and outdoor pet food. If these food sources are eliminated, the problems often go away.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports warnings were issued for multiple people trespassing on private property.

Fulton County Game Warden Justin Klugh reports that, with the assistance of other game wardens, an orphaned bear cub from Fulton County was placed with a family of Cambria County bears.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports cadets of the 32nd class have started their training.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports dumping cases on game lands in York County are on the rise with the warmer weather. Three individuals were cited in one week for littering on State Game Lands 242.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports there were several successful youth spring turkey hunters in southeastern York County.

Blair and Huntingdon counties LMO Chris Skipper reports many projects are taking place on state game lands by habitat-maintenance crews. “Please give them plenty of space as they are running equipment and continuing with their work to make the game lands better for all of us,” Skipper said.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that five people have been charged with operating ATVs or UTVs on game lands.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that six people have pleaded guilty to boating without wearing personal floatation devices.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited an individual for possessing and selling feathers of protected birds.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that two incidents of illegal drug use recently took place on State Game Land 170. One involved marijuana and the other methamphetamine.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports COVID-19 sparked increased game-lands use. Unfortunately, unlawful mountain-bike use has had a negative impact on a stream located at State Game Land 170. The erosion and sedimentation in that area has increased immensely. New signs have been posted and enforcement is ongoing.