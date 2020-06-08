DNR asks motorists to ‘give turtles a brake’

(Minnesota DNR)

The Minnesota DNR is reminding people that turtles are now crossing roads moving to familiar nesting locations.

Allowing turtles to cross the roads is vital to the preservation of regional populations. Roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population declines throughout the United States.

The DNR provides a few tips for helping turtles cross safely and where injured turtles may be taken at mndnr.gov/reptiles_amphibians/helping-turtles-roads.