Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 5, 2020

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

During the deer gun season, state wildlife officer Matt Teders and state wildlife investigator Chris Rice were on patrol in Madison County. A group of hunters were observed exiting a woodlot. The officers contacted the group to check for license and bag limit compliance. Officer Teders recognized one of the individuals from a prior hunting violation. It was determined that that individual did not have a deer permit. While officer Teders was writing a summons, investigator Rice continued to speak with the hunter. Further investigation revealed the individual had a loaded handgun concealed in his waistline without the proper permit. The handgun was seized. The suspect was issued a summons for hunting deer without a deer permit and for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. The suspect was found guilty in Madison County Municipal Court. He was sentenced to $451 in fines and court costs, and was placed on probation with no hunting allowed during that time.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

During the 2019-2020 furbearer hunting and trapping season, state wildlife officer Greg Wasilewski, assigned to Richland County, received a call from a trapper asking about the proper use of snares. Officer Wasilewski met the trapper in the field and while discussing the proper use of snares, observed a trap set on the ground uncovered, with bait hanging in the air above it. The person was attempting to trap a coyote. Officer Wasilewski explained that it was a violation to use exposed bait with a trap. The trapper also failed to take and pass a trapper education course prior to getting his fur taker permit. Officer Wasilewski advised the person that the trapper education course teaches proper trapping methods, including the law prohibiting exposed bait and setting traps uncovered on land. Officer Wasilewski cited the trapper for the exposed bait violation and he was found guilty in court. In addition, the trapper completed the online trapper education course as required.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

During the deer gun season, state wildlife officer Craig Porter, assigned to Jefferson County, received information that a deer was shot from a roadway. Officer Porter was familiar with the suspects after the caller provided descriptions of the men. With this information as well as additional evidence, officer Porter obtained two search warrants for two separate residences. Two of the three men living at the homes were prohibited from possessing firearms. With the aid of the Jefferson County Special Response Team, numerous wildlife officers executed search warrants and seized 54 firearms, 20 illegally harvested deer, drugs and drug paraphernalia, crossbows, and other hunting equipment. After lengthy court proceedings, one individual was convicted of illegally supplying firearms to the other suspects. He received three years of community control sanctions. The other two men were convicted of dozens of wildlife violations, possessing weapons under disability, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. One man was sentenced to 36 months in prison and the other was sentenced to 13 months in prison. All evidence seized was forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the Jefferson County Drug Task Force. The men were also ordered to pay $500 in fines.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

During the spring wild turkey hunting season, state wildlife officer Ryan Donnelly and state wildlife officer supervisor Bryan Postlethwait responded to information reported to the Turn In a Poacher hotline about a baited turkey site in Washington County. When the officers arrived at the hunting camp, they noticed a deer feeder, hunting blind, and turkey decoy approximately 100 yards from the driveway. A hunter emerged from the blind with a shotgun. The officers checked his license and turkey permit. The officers found corn in the feeder and on the ground. The hunter was charged with hunting wild turkeys over bait and paid $155 in fines and court costs in Marietta Municipal Court.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

State wildlife officer Brad Buening, assigned to Mercer County, observed an individual fishing and catching sunfish along the shore of Grand Lake St. Marys. Officer Buening contacted the individual and asked to see his fishing license, but the individual did not have one. Officer Buening issued a summons to the man for fishing without a license. The individual was subsequently found guilty in Celina Municipal Court and was ordered to pay $175 in fines and court costs.