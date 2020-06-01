Minnesota Fishing Challenge teams raise more than $300,000

Grady Schutz with the biggest bass of the tournament.

When you combine fishing, faith, and freedom from addiction, amazing things can happen. Leading up to this event, anglers raised more than $300,000 to support Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge (MNTC) drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs statewide.

The cumulative amount generated via this family-friendly tournament since 2009 exceeds $2.5 million. Top fundraisers Stu Nelson and Rich Brummer, Cloquet, set a stout record this year; they are passionate about restoring lives of drug and alcohol addicts and their hard work brought in more than $127,000. Many of the teams raised at least $5,000 to support the great work done by MNTC.

The event, which usually takes place with 150-200 teams on Gull Lake near Brainerd, had a different look to it. Rather than a large gathering for a weigh-in, anglers fished their home waters and recorded their catch on a smartphone app. The fish were measured, photographed and immediately released. The nearly 300 anglers fishing the 12th annual Fleet Farm Minnesota Fishing Challenge presented by Minn Kota and Humminbird, a multi-species, fundraising fishing tournament, Saturday May 30, had great fishing across four states. Sunny but cool spring weather made for an enjoyable day of fishing and hundreds of fish were measured and released.

The student angler division was won by Charlie Wright and Carter Hietala, both seniors at Becker High School. They finished in fourth place in the bass division.

The Navillus Land Company Walleye Division produced some big walleyes this year. Several of the top teams were on Mille Lacs including the winners Garth Askegaard and Ali Kispert, whose top five fish measured a total of 131.5 inches. They pitched jigs to shallow, windblown rocky areas to collect their five big ones.

The Pinnacle Private Wealth Panfish Division (five panfish) was all about the crappies this year. The winners Tony and Steve Ward fished North Long Lake and found the big slabs. Their top five, anchored by a 15-incher, measured a total of a whopping 68.5 inches. (That’s an average of 13.7 inches!)

The Lindner Media Bass Division was all about Mille Lacs as well. While some big bags of largemouth were registered from lakes across the state and as far away as Montana, big smallmouth bass ruled the day. Mark and son Grady Schutz stretched the rulers to 101.5 inches for their top five, including a 21.5-inch jumbo. This fish took home the Worldwide Marine Insurance Big Bass award for the event.

The Nor-Son Pike Division winners, Brainerd area anglers Dawn and Donny Hines blew away the competition by measuring 148 inches for their top five northerns. They fished Gull Lake and led the second place team by more than 30 inches.

The McDonald’s big walleye award went to Dan Kurkowski and Aaron Schmidt with a 28.5 incher.

The Beaudry Oil and Propane “Ugliest Fish” Category went to Charlie Wright and Carter Hietala from Becker, who donned their graduation caps and gowns for a photo of them in the boat with the homely bigmouth buffalo fish.

Prizes including Canadian fishing trips and guided fishing trips, plus rods, reels, electronics, trolling motors, quality tackle and gear in the amount of $100,000 were awarded Friday and Saturday.