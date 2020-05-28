Northland Fishing Tackle acquires Bagley Bait Company

Staff and News Reports
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Northland Fishing Tackle CEO Gregg Wollner has announces the acquisition of Bagley Bait Company.

Bagley Bait Company will transition operations to Northland’s headquarters in Bemidji, Minn.

Along with Bagley Bait Company, legendary lure designer Jarmo Rapala now joins the team at Northland.

For more information about Northland Fishing Tackle, go to https://www.northlandtackle.com. To learn more about Bagley Bait Company, go to www.bagleybait.com.

