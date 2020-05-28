New York Outdoor News Calendar – May 29, 2020

Season Dates

May 30: Muskellunge season opens

May 31: Spring gobbler season closes

June 13: Lake Champlain bass season opens

June 20: Black bass season opens

June 27-28: Free fishing weekend in New York

Archery

July 12, Aug. 23: 2020 Capitaland Archery 3D Shoots, Kayaderosseras Fish & Game Club, 706 Geyser Road, Ballston Spa. Info: 518-587-1321.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may now be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus situation. Also, as New York recovers some shows may also be rescheduled.

July 10-11: Fenner Trappers Rondy Sportsman Show, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Info: 607-222-8554.

Aug. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.).

Sept. 12-13: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. Info: nfgshows.com

Sept. 19-20: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. Info: 607-748-1010, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Knife and Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Oct. 25: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun and Knife Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 607-748-1010, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

June 21, Aug. 1 & 2: Conway Sportsman’s Club, 7 a.m. – Noon, Conways Sportsman Club, Conway. For more info call Mark Von Haugg, 978-895-6451.

Nov. 11: Whitney Point Sportsmen Association Sight in Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Club. Info: 607-423-4746.

Special Events

(Note: some special events may now be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus situation.)

May 30: Otisco Lake rod & Gun Club Traders Day, 9-3 p.m., Clubhouse. Info: Keith Severson, 607-343-1906.

June 6: Leatherstocking Hunting Retriever Assoc., 8 a.m., Frost Hill Farm & Kennels, Clyde. Info: 585-750-1014.

Aug. 1: People’s Bible Church Hudson Valley Annual Sportsmen’s Pray for America Breakfast, People’s Bible Church, Claverack. Guest speaker is Marle Fredericks, executive director of Christian Bowhunters of America. Info: 518-378-8405 or email at majsmay@aol.com.

Aug. 28-29: Fourth Annual Northeast Call Maker’s Summit. Turkey Trot Acres, Candor, NY. Info: 607-659-7849, turkeytrotacres.com.

Sept. 12: Lower Adirondack Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash. Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club. Info: 518-524 -0215

Tournaments/Contests

May 31 – June 5: Trout and Salmon Slam and $1K a Day tournaments, Wilson. Info: wilsonharborinvitational.com

June 6: Wilson Harbor Invitational Tournament (rescheduled from May 16), Wilson. Info: wilsonharborinvitational.com

New York Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF) has several multi-day kayak fishing tournaments this season. Info: 585-749-6469, or email:

newyorkkbf@gmail.com.

June 6-7: NY Bowfishing Springfling Bowfishing Contest, Lee’s Park, Saratoga Springs. Info: 518-309-4411.

June 6: NY Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF) Otisco Lake. Info: 585-749-6469, or email: newyorkkbf@gmail.com.

June 27: NY Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF) Skaneateles Lake. Info: 585-749-6469, or email: newyorkkbf@gmail.com.

July 11: NY Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF) Sodus Point, Lake Ontario. Info: 585-749-6469, or email: newyorkkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 15: NY Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF) Honeoye Lake. Info: 585-749-6469, or email: newyorkkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 29: NY Kayak Bass Fishing (NYKBF) Keuka Lake. Info: 585-749-6469, or email: newyorkkbf@gmail.com.

Sept. 12: 12th Rock Sports, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Middletown. Info: 845-692-9092.