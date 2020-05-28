Doug Schoenrock elected president of Ducks Unlimited

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ducks Unlimited (DU) elected Doug Schoenrock to serve as the conservation organization’s 45th president. Schoenrock, an Alabama resident, succeeds Rogers Hoyt Jr., who now serves as chairman of the board.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to serve as president of the greatest wetlands conservation organization in the world,” Schoenrock said. “I’m looking forward to working with the thousands of volunteers and staff to help further the mission of Ducks Unlimited in conserving wetlands that benefit not only waterfowl, but other wildlife and people. I firmly believe in DU’s conservation mission, as well as the passion and dedication of our members and volunteers, and I am eager to face the many challenges of my new role.”

A native Tennessean, Schoenrock is an avid outdoorsman, waterfowler and wildlife advocate. A member of the Ducks Unlimited board of directors since 2002, Schoenrock previously served as first vice president, an at-large member, senior vice president for corporate relations, senior vice president for marketing and communications and senior vice president for youth and education.

“My primary goal is to help lead DU through these challenging times and ensure our fundraising events, volunteers and our conservation delivery team have everything they need to continue their success as one of the most efficient nonprofit organizations in North America,” Schoenrock said. “Ducks Unlimited delivers wetlands conservation and I do not intend to waiver from that mission.”

Schoenrock spent 22 years with the Sara Lee Corporation. For the past 14 years he has worked with former Sara Lee colleagues operating Savannah Food Company, a leading manufacturer and marketer of homestyle hushpuppies and authentic southern side dishes. Doug attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he earned bachelor and master of science degrees.

Schoenrock is a member of the Huntsville, Ala., Chapter, but he started his DU career in the Wolf River Chapter in Memphis.

“What drew me to Ducks Unlimited was the fact that I was a conservationist before I was in DU. As a member of the Boy Scouts, I loved the conservation work. My father raised me to always give back. Ducks Unlimited gives back.”

— Ducks Unlimited