Huntin’ Buddy Prize: The SportDOG Brand® SportHunter® 1225X

This is a mid-level e-collar in the long-range, SportHunter family, providing up to ¾ mile range. Designed in the field by hunters and dog trainers just like you, the SD-1225X allows you to communicate with your dog using tone, vibration, or one of the 21 levels of static stimulation. Add on a Locator Beacon Light, available in 5 color options, to provide added visibility – and peace of mind – during evening strolls with canine companions.