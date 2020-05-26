Huntin’ Buddy Prize: The SportDOG Brand® SportHunter® 1225X

2020 Second Runner Up Prize_Huntin' Buddy Photo Contest
Site Staff
Huntin Buddy Photo Contest Prize SPORTDOG BRANDS Sd 1225x Combo Rx And Tx Web

The Second Runner Up photo selected in the 2020 Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy Photo contest sponsored by Kinetic Performance Dog Food will win the SportDOG Brand® SportHunter® 1225X.

This is a mid-level e-collar in the long-range, SportHunter family, providing up to ¾ mile range. Designed in the field by hunters and dog trainers just like you, the SD-1225X allows you to communicate with your dog using tone, vibration, or one of the 21 levels of static stimulation.  Add on a Locator Beacon Light, available in 5 color options, to provide added visibility – and peace of mind – during evening strolls with canine companions.

