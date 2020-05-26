Huntin’ Buddy Prize: The SportDOG Brand® SportHunter® 1225X
2020 Second Runner Up Prize_Huntin' Buddy Photo Contest
The Second Runner Up photo selected in the 2020 Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy Photo contest sponsored by Kinetic Performance Dog Food will win the SportDOG Brand® SportHunter® 1225X.
This is a mid-level e-collar in the long-range, SportHunter family, providing up to ¾ mile range. Designed in the field by hunters and dog trainers just like you, the SD-1225X allows you to communicate with your dog using tone, vibration, or one of the 21 levels of static stimulation. Add on a Locator Beacon Light, available in 5 color options, to provide added visibility – and peace of mind – during evening strolls with canine companions.
Leave a Reply