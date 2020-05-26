The First Runner Up photo selected in the 2020 Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy Photo contest sponsored by Kinetic Performance Dog Food will win The NEW Hawke Frontier HD-X 8×32 Binoculars

Dielectric Coatings provide increased light reflectivity

Fully Multi-Coated optics to produce sharp images

Focus knob with 1.5 turn – close focus from 6.6ft

High resolution Phase Corrected BAK-4 roof prisms

Water repellent coating on objective lenses

Lightweight rubber coated magnesium alloy chassis

Stay-on lens covers for maximum lens protection

Replaceable twist-up eye cups with position stops

Nitrogen purged – water and fog proof

Hawke lifetime warranty

The new Frontier HD X models offer stunning high definition viewing with incredible color control and phase correction. First class lens coatings on all surfaces throughout the binocular and dielectric coated prisms ensure the highest amount of light transmission.

Visit Hawke Optics Online