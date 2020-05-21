Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – May 22, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

May 29: Adams County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Gettysburg Fire Dept., Gettysburg. For more info call Aimee York, 717-501-6641.

June 5: Honey Hole NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Capriotti’s Hall, McAdoo. For more info call Mark Ferdinand, 570-788-6362.

June 6: Central PA RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Altoona Grand Hotel. For more info call Mary Peoples, 814-672-4383.

June 11: Erie Co. RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Nicks Place, Edinboro. For more info call Carolyn Huff, 724-699-8474.

June 13: Renovo PA RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Sportsman’s Hotel, Renovo. For more info call Shannon Fry, 814-387-0197.

June 19: NW PA RMEF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Jessica Buck, 814-968-5758.

July 23: Clarion Co. RMEF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Antler Club, Lucinda. For more info call Eugene Lander, 814-226-6474.

Aug. 26: Perry Co. WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., The American Legion, Duncannon. For more info call Terry Meek, 717-439-0150.

Sept. 12: Snyder/Union County WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Union Township Fire Company, Winfield. For more info call Jonathan Fisher, 570-259-8201.

Season Dates

April 11: Statewide mentored youth for trout day.

April 12: Crow season closes.

April 18: Trout season opens statewide.

April 25: Special one-day spring gobbler season for junior hunters (bearded birds only)

Archery/Shoot

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

March-Nov: Tulpenhochen Rifle & Pistol Club, noon. Pine Grove. For more info tulprpc.org or call 215-479-2503.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sun. Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

Shows

June 25-27: PA Trappers Assoc. State Rendezvous, Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Clearfield. 8-5 p.m. For more info call Jeff, 814-594-0896.

Sept. 18: North American Trap Collectors Assoc. Show, Sat. Noon-5 p.m, North Orwell Community Hall. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.

Special Events

June 18: Western PA CARES for Kids, 8 a.m., Cook Forest State Park, Cooksburg. For more info call Pat Berger, 814-849-1904.

Tournaments/Contests

May 16: Nimrod Fish & Wildlife Assoc. Contest, 8 a.m. For more info call Dennis Hassler, 610-334-9594.

June 1: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s, Big boys Backyard Trout Tournament, Bald Eagle Creek, Julian, For more info call John Jackson, 814-404-3029.

June 6: Springfling Bowfishing, 2 p.m., Lees Camp Grounds. For more info call Mike Barber, 518-309-4411.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.