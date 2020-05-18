Wisconsin Natural Resources Board to meet ‘virtually’

The NRB normally meets in person but in May will meet “virtually.” The public may still watch live action online. (Photo by Tim Eisele)

Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board (NRB) is making changes in its 2020 meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NRB will hold its May 27 meeting “virtually.” Anyone who wants to watch the meeting live (or later on a video) can do so by going to the DNR web site and clicking on the Natural Resources Board’s link or:

https://dnrmedia.wi.gov/main/Catalog/Full/9da0bb432fd448a69d86756192a62f1721

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held live at the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) office building in Madison, but now board members will be “attending” by computer or phone.

No public testimony will be allowed at this meeting, but written comments may be submitted to Laurie Ross, NRB secretary, by 11 a.m. May 20.

Meetings to be held during the rest of the year, some of which had been scheduled to be held outside of Madison, will now all be in Madison, or “virtually” if the pandemic limits personal attendance.

The May meeting includes several interesting agenda items.

At the NRB’s April meeting, it approved the 2020 waterfowl hunting season and surprisingly approved a new open water zone for waterfowl hunting in 2021, however the zone had not been properly noticed to the public on the agenda and observers were surprised that it was adopted.

The DNR will be doing a “make over,” and again present the zone to the board for approval.

Also on the agenda is approval of the Lake Superior Fishery Management Plan from 2020 to 2029, and the 2020 elk hunting season quota.

The NRB will also hear the results of voting at the spring hearings, including questions about requiring the use of non-toxic shot and changes to the deer season.

The NRB sets policy and approves regulations for DNR. These meetings provide the public with valuable insight to management of the state’s natural resources.