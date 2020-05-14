Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 15, 2020

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Henry County, CPO Posateri recovered a dead bald eagle at an interstate rest area. The eagle was turned over to the USFWS where it will then be shipped to the Eagle Repository as required by law.

In JoDaviess County, Despite the state wide closure of the state park system a man from Chicago was found walking in the timber in full camouflage calling for turkeys. CPO Beltran reminded the man to stay out of the parks and follow the posted regulations.

In Rock Island County, CPO Posateri responded to a complaint of someone trespassing on private property. CPO responded to the area and located a couple on an ATV. The Aledo, IL man was cited for shed hunting without permission and his fiancé was issued a written warning.

In Whiteside County, CPO Peecher has an ongoing investigation into a houseboat abandoned on Willow island in Fulton underneath Route 30 bridge. Suspect has been identified and is currently out of state but a warrant for his arrest is being pursued.

In Whiteside County, CPO Posateri completed an investigation from the 2019 deer season. A Morrison, IL man was cited for no valid deer permit and failure tag deer immediately upon kill. A 10-point deer head was seized.

In LaSalle County, CPO Stanbary, CPO Filipiak and CPO Kiprono conducted a fish detail via boat on the Illinois River. Four citations were issued to a West Chicago man for being in possession of four short walleye when a 14-inch length limit is required. Another individual from Chicago was found snagging Asian Carp with his family in a non-designated fishing area. The man was cited.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson conducted an investigation into a report of damage to state property in Canton IL. CPO Thompson identified three suspects and conducted interviews. The three Canton men admitted to unlawfully operating their vehicles off the roadway in the park (“mudding”) and causing damage. Several citations were issued.

In Tazewell County, CPO Finn was patrolling a restricted area of Spring Lake SFWA when he observed a man fishing in the restricted area. CPO Finn spoke with the man and found him to be in possession of bass in the protected slot limit. The man was informed of the restriction as well as all creel limits. The fisherman received a citation for the illegal sized bass and a written warning for being in a restricted area.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Jed Whitchurch

In Kane County, CPO Iaffaldano investigated an unlawful hunting complaint. The individual was issued one citation and two written warnings for hunting out of open season, hunting without a hunting license, and hunting without a habitat stamp.

In Lake County, CPO Doescher issued a written warning to a man at Illinois Beach State Park for illegally trapping a squirrel and attempting to release it on state property.

In McHenry County, CPOs Davis and Kelley responded to a report of an injured deer at MHSP. The deer appeared to have been hit by an automobile, but was still able to swim across the Fox River to avoid people. The CPOs found the deer on the western bank of the river and, after determining it was too seriously injured, euthanized it.

In Grundy County, CPO Anderson located several kids on ATVs who were taking advantage of the Department Properties closure and were riding their machines on the closed I & M Canal which is always restricted to off road vehicles. The kids were removed and educated on not using the property.

In Kankakee County, All state sites were closed to the public due to the COVID-19 concerns. DNR staff has been placing signs and barricades at all entrances to inform the public of the changes. Despite these signs and barricades many members of the public choose to ignore them. This week while on patrol CPO Elliot noticed fresh tire tracks around a closed/locked gate at Davis Creek. He entered the site and located a vehicle dumping construction materials into one of the firepits on the property. CPO Elliot spoke with two individuals who admitted to driving around the gate and dumping the construction materials. Both individuals were educated on the site closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issued citations for driving off road to enter a closed site. All construction materials were picked up and taken with them.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber received a complaint in regards to a nuisance trapper in Kankakee. CPO Farber spoke with a complainant and discovered that a local pest control business was offering trapping services for a fee. During the investigation, CPO Farber discovered that the owner of the pest control service, did not have the proper DNR credentials to provide trapping services for a fee. The complainant advised that the trapper set live traps in her attic and didn’t make any attempt to check the traps over a three day period. CPO Farber conducted a field interview with the unlicensed nuisance trapper and discovered that he had been offering trapping services in the Kankakee area on and off for over 40 years. The violator was educated and enforcement action was taken.

In Will County, CPO Prasun was contacted by a central Will County resident who was having a problem with beavers eating saplings and damaging larger trees near two ponds. The property owner’s prior attempts to get the beavers to stop damaging his trees and to stay off the property did not work. After verifying the tree damage and the property owner’s failed attempts to control the beavers, a nuisance permit was issued to the resident for their removal.

In Will County, CPO Anderson located several fishermen who had snuck through the fence to Braidwood Lake which was closed due to the DNR lands closures. The fishermen had attempted to hide their activity and access to the property. They were educated on the use of DNR property and the closures and issued citations for being in a restricted area.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta was patrolling the Lake Michigan Shoreline for sport fish enforcement. CPO conducted a compliance check on a fisher who was in possession of a brown trout. CPO Kusta requested the fisherman’s fishing license and Lake Michigan Salmon Stamp. The fisherman was not able to produce the required documentation. CPO Kusta conducted a check on the fisherman’s license and stamp in the DNR Point-of-Sale. The fisherman had a current sport fishing license but no Lake Michigan Salmon Stamp. CPO Kusta educated the fisherman on the law requiring him to have his license in possession and advised him if he is in possession of salmon or trout the Lake Michigan Salmon Stamp is required. CPO Kusta seized the illegally possessed trout.

In Cook County, While patrolling Lake Michigan, CPOT Roundcount and CPO Kusta came across three untagged fishing poles. The owner of the fishing poles was not present. The owner was located 15 minutes later. All fishing devices on Lake Michigan must be attended at all times and only two untagged devices are allowed.

Central Zone –

Capts. Petreikis and Whitchurch

In Calhoun County, CPO Michael Goetten previously cited a Missouri resident for the unlawful take of a whitetail deer. The subject pled guilty and paid total fines and costs of $377.

In Greene County, CPO Michael Goetten previously arrested a subject for the unlawful take of a buck with a rifle and outside legal shooting hours. The subject pled guilty. His total fines and costs were $1,296. His Savage rifle was forfeited to the state.

In Greene County, CPO Michael Goetten previously stopped a timber truck in Jersey County. The driver was cited for insufficient paperwork for timber transportation. The stop led CPO Goetten to an illegal timber buyer in Greene County. A continued investigation led to the timber buyer being cited for failure to pay the 4% harvest fee.

In Greene County, ongoing complaints and encounters with the same groups of coyote hunters led to the discovery of firearm transportation and licensing issues. Three subjects pled guilty to recently issued wildlife citations.

In Jersey County, CPOT Logan Spinka and CPO Michael Goetten previously conducted a joint investigation with Missouri Conservation Agent Ryan Binsbacher investigated a Missouri resident falsely claiming residency in Illinois to obtain deer and turkey permits. The case led to the seizure of three illegally taken bucks and 9 turkeys. The subject was charged and pled guilty in Jersey County. His total fines, costs and restitution were over $10,000.

In Morgan County, CPO Thornley traveled to Lake Jacksonville regarding a complaint of an individual hunting too close to a dwelling. CPO Thornley traveled to the area. It was determined the hunter was 52 yards from a residence. A citation was issued for the violation.

In McLean County, CPO G. Anderson received a call about a dead bald eagle located on private property in LeRoy, CPO Anderson arrived at the property and met with the complainant to locate the eagle. The bald eagle was found and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. CPO Anderson seized the eagle carcass and transported it to the District 19 Evidence Facility.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In St. Clair County, While conducting fishing compliance checks at Baldwin Lake, CPO Gerdes checked a fisherman with three live bass in a cooler. The fisherman told CPO Gerdes he had caught the fish and put them in the cooler intending to release them at the end of the day. The fish were then measured and each was found to be 3 inches short of the 18-inch minimum length. The man was issued a citation and the fish were released. CPO Gerdes also issued a written warning to another fisherman for not having his fishing license on his person while fishing at Baldwin Lake.

In Hardin County, CPO Wilkinson discovered a timber cut taking place in Hardin County. CPO Wilkinson made contact with the workers and determined who the buyer was. It was then discovered that the timber buyer was not licensed. After an interview was conducted, it was also determined that the buyer had not paid 4% on any jobs for over a year. The investigation is ongoing.

In Clay County, CPO Smith was forwarded a complaint from the sheriff’s office regarding fishing/trespassing on private property. CPO

Smith was forwarded a picture taken of a vehicle showing its license plate, and two individuals standing next to it. The picture was taken at the private property in question. CPO Smith met with the two suspects and inquired why they were there fishing on the property without permission from landowner. They didn’t have an excuse. The landowner wanted them cited. CPO Smith issued one citation each for fishing without permission from land owner. Both fishermen had an active sport fish license.

In Jackson County, CPO Tapley received a call about a subject hunting squirrels out of season. Tapley located a subject with a .22 rifle who admitted he was attempting to shoot squirrels. The hunter was found to have a revoked FOID Card. Due to the Coronavirus, the county jail would not accept him as an inmate, so he was released on a Notice to Appear.

In Perry County, CPO Lewis investigated a trespassing complaint in Perry County. Four subjects had launched kayaks on a creek located in Pyramid State Recreational Area. The creek conditions were treacherous due to recent heavy rain and cool temperatures. Additionally, Pyramid was closed due to the COVID 19 emergency. After launching, the subjects operated their kayaks onto the complainant’s property. None of the kayakers possessed a wearable PFD on their boats. CPO Lewis issued each subject a citation for operation of a watercraft without a wearable PFD. He also issued them written warnings for being on DNR lands during the closure and trespass to property.

In Fayette County, CPO Roper received information of a deer that may have potentially been killed unlawfully in Fayette County during the 2019 season. CPO Roper interviewed the suspected violator. The individual admitted to unlawfully killing the deer before having bought permits, or a hunting license. The individual was issued a citation and two written warnings.