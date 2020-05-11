Pass It On-Outdoor Mentors receives grant from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund

Wichita, Kan. — Outdoor Mentors announced that the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund will be making a donation to be used by Pass It On-Outdoor Mentors to further their Shooting Sports Outreach Program. Launched in Kansas in 2019, the Shooting Sports Outreach Program engages student‐athletes involved in the shooting sports with hunting and fishing opportunities.

Between the Scholastic Clay Target Program and the National High School Clay Target League, there are more than 40,000 high school student‐athletes participating in trap shooting nationwide. The Shooting Sports Outreach Program aims to provide hunting and fishing opportunities to as many of these youth as possible.

Outdoor Mentors partners with local chapters of NGO’s, the state fish and wildlife agency and private landowners to provide access and volunteers and mentors who assist with the events.