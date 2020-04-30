Wisconsin fishing opener comes at the right time

This weekend marks a huge improvement in the state of citizens’ mental health as the Wisconsin fishing season opens up for most species on Saturday, May 2. So if a person chooses to catch and cook rather than catch and release it’s an option. Another good thing is that several state parks and their boat ramps will now be open this Friday, May 1.

To minimize overcrowding, allow for social distancing requirements and to promote a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors, the following conditions will be put into place at all state park system properties until further notice.

ADMISSION REQUIRED

An annual park sticker and/or trail pass will be required to visit state parks and trails.

Annual stickers will be available for purchase with credit card by phone 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week by calling toll free (888) 305-0398. Please be patient; heavy call volumes are expected.

Annual passes are NOT available for purchase at individual properties. Visitors must have an annual admission sticker adhered to their vehicle or proof of purchase for entry.

Once proof of purchase is shown, visitors must place proof of purchase on the dash of the windshield while parked within the boundary of the property.

In general, most parks are open from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. but times may vary so check out the DNR web site for specifics. Hunting and fishing will be allowed on all open properties in accordance with legal season structure and hours. Access to some areas may be limited to walk-in or water access only.

Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of six feet, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within your home communities and follow all existing state park rules and guidelines. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks in situations where social distancing is difficult.

The DNR continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change. Before visiting properties, check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations.

For specific information regarding the COVID-19 we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.

Weather going into the opener is looking solid to have crappies and bass biting. A few reports have stated that bluegill beds are starting to show up on smaller lakes. As always in the spring, look towards the north side of the lake and dark-bottomed bays for the most active fish.