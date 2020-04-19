Pot calls may be a better choice this year, rather than a diaphragm mouth call

The great outdoors can be what we need most about now. Trout fishing, turkey hunting and most of the other outdoors recreations help take our minds off a nasty, insidious, puzzling, parasitic particle, which has no life without us.

One recent quote by Joseph Monninger in “The Angler’s Book of Favorite Fishing Quotations,” compiled by Jackie Corley states, “I go fishing not to find myself but to lose myself.”

To be safe on these ventures, take everything you need, but not a friend. Don’t stop for gas, coffee, lunch, more bait or flies, diaphragm mouth calls, or shells.

For the time being, we register turkeys by phone or internet. Same with licenses, permits, and authorizations. Call the landowner; just wave on the way out.

Make sure to wash and sanitize hands before changing flies or mouth calls, or simply use a pot or box call.

Remember the DNR “rule” of being no closer to a buddy than three 24-inch walleyes, or five 16-inch tom turkey tail feathers.