Pennsylvania students enjoying bonus time for trout fishing

I spend a lot of time on trout streams, and I have done so for many years.

So far in this current trout season, I have spent a whole lot of time on a local trout stream.

Undeniably, with the current state of the world and so many people with so much extra time, my local trout stream has seen many, many more anglers fishing during all the daylight hours than it ever has from all the years I can recall.

That’s good, to the point that people are taking time to get outdoors, and ease their minds and worries concerning COVID-19, by spending some quality time fishing. If there’s an adverse side, and this is minor, it is that many more stocked trout are being removed from the water, leaving fewer fish for the catching. That might, in turn, equate with less desire to get out and fish.

No matter, with minor concerns, the point remains that people are fishing — and that is good news.

What has surprised me is the number of young anglers I’m seeing streamside. I’m talking about high school and college students who are not currently in school, and have a lot of extra time on their hands.

I cannot say they are early risers, at least I don’t see them before 9 or so in the morning. Of course, I cannot in truth be certain they are “sleeping in” either, because they may be doing some sort of online school study during morning hours. But what I do know is that by noon and beyond, many kids’ cars and trucks are parked along the roadways, and they are fishing.

Some do not seem real serious, as they are basically in small groups (well within social-distancing limits) laughing and talking loudly as happy kids often do. Good for them being happy. Others seem more solemn, wading alone and casting into promising pools and runs.

Many are using spinning outfits, but a good number have fly-rods, too. I enjoy seeing that.

I’m uncertain how long the battle with this virus will last, much the same as everyone else. Nor am I certain how long these young anglers I’m seeing will find trout fishing a big part of their days.

But the absolute best I can hope for, resulting from my personal exposure to this youthful burst of fishing time, is that a few of them realize how much they really enjoy life by a trout stream. That enlightenment will plant a seed that grows into a person who, later in life, fights with all their strength and knowledge to make trout streams continue to run with clean water, wonderful outdoor surroundings and a bunch of beautiful fish.