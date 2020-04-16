Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – April 17, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

April 18: Bayfield County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Iron River Community Center, Iron River. For more info call Jim Klobucher, 715-292-4403.

April 18: Headwaters Muskies Inc. Banquet, Whitetail Inn, St. Germain. For more info call Joe Koschnik, 715-542-2366.

April 23: Ladies of the Kettles Banquet, 5 p.m., Millhome Supper Club, Kiel. For more info call Vickie Feldmann, 920-876-4039.

April 23: High Falls NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Trillium Banquet Hall. For more info call Jake Scriven, 715-927-2257.

April 24: East Shore Walleyes for Tomorrow Banquet, Millhome Supper Club, Kiel. For more info call Paul Ditter, 920-849-4975.

April 25: RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., White House Lodge, Richland Center. For more info call Mary Hart, 608-647-5676.

May 16: Clintonville DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Northwinds Banquet Hall, Marion. For more info call Tina Flanagan, 715-460-6540.

July 11: North South Twin Lake Riparian Assoc. Banquet, 1 p.m., Lakota Boat Landing. For more info call Amy Peplow, 630-217-2102.

Season Dates

April 14: Lake sturgeon C&R season closes on portions of St. Louis Nemadji & Mississippi Rivers (see regs)

April 15: Wild turkey season opens in Period A.

April 15: “Leash law” for dogs begins on state land and federal WPAs. See DNR regs for exceptions.

April 21: Wild turkey season closes in Period A.

April 22: Wild turkey season opens in Period B.

April 25: Trout and salmon season opens on selected border waters with Michigan (see DNR regs)

April 28: Wild turkey season closes in Period B.

April 29: Wild turkey season opens in Period C.

April 30: Beaver (Zone A & B) and otter (North Zone) trapping seasons close.

April 30: Lake Michigan yellow perch season closes.

Shows

June 6: Wisconsin Trappers Dist. 9 Show, 8 a.m., Reesburg Outdoor Club. For more info call Denny Knuth, 608-495-1758.

July 25: Wisconsin Trappers Assoc. Dist. 4 Summer Trapping Rendezvous, 8-1 p.m., Mountain Community Center, Mountain. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

July 26: Northwoods Wildlife & Wetlands Club, Gun Show, 8-3 p.m., Manitowish Waters Community Center. For more info call Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

April 17-18: Spooner Civic Center.

April 24-26: Ashland Civic Center.

Aug. 21-22: Ashland Civic Center.

Oct. 2-3: Iron River Community Center.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

April 3-4: Star Lanes Banquet Hall, Lacrosse.

May 15-16: Barron County Fairgrounds, Rice Lake.

Tournament/Contest

June 13: Hillside Valley of the Giants Musky Tournament, 7-3 p.m., Hillside Resort. For more info call Ron Anderson, 715-547-3646.

Sept. 12: North & South Twin Lakes Musky Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Oct. 2-4: Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8-6 p.m., Vilas County. For more info call Shirley Kufeldt, 715-545-3800.

Special Events

June 12-14: Fort Old Abe Muzzle Loaders Rendezvous. For more info call Keith Traaseth, 715-456-4453.

June 15-19: WI Youth Trapping Camp, Wichman Farms, Marion. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

June 27: Waterford Bowfishing Bash, Community Park, Fox River. For more info call Justen Urban, 414-614-5132.

Oct. 20: Indian Artifact Show, 8-3 p.m., Monticello School, Monticello. For more info call Janet Gobeli, 608-329-4781.

Archery/Shoots.

Now-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

April 25-26: Viking Bow & Gun Club, 25 Shoot outdoor hunter’s clay courts, 10-4 p.m. For more info call Lee Evenson, 920-323-1482.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Dave Caldwell, 262-210-6748 or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

April 4-5: Outdoor 3D all shooting styles.

April 7-June 9: Outdoor League 10 wks.

* * *

Belin Conservation Club, W898 White Ridge Rd, Berlin, WI. 54923. For more info call Rick Reyes, 920-229-5332.

May 9-10, June 13-14, July 11-12, Aug. 15-16: 3D Shoots.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call David, 920-901-9229.

April 25-26: Spring Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

May 3-4: Summer Archery League Starts, Sun. 8-noon, Mon. 4 p.m. til dark.

Aug. 15-16: Fall Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Horicon Marsh Bowmen Shoots. For more info www.horiconmarshbowmen.com or call Dave Kottwitz, 920-948-4085.

July 11-12: 3D Traditional Archery Shoot. Sunday Championship.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 2110 US Hwy 12. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

April 25-26, May 30-31, Aug. 29-30: Open 3D Shoots.

July 25-26: Traditional Only.

* * *

Twin City Rod & Gun Club. Shoot Schedule. For more info call Don Burrows, 920-419-6505.

May 16-17, June 20-21, July 18-19: 3D Archery Shoot, 8-3 p.m.

Aug. 15-16: 3D Archery String Shoot, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

A-1 Archery Schedule of Events. For more info call Dana Keller, 715-781-1460 or a1archery.com

Will be temporarily closed until further notice. Due to COVID-19.

* * *

Winooski Bowmen Clubhouse Schedule of Events, N6744 Sportsman Lane, Plymouth, WI. For more info call Bill Phillips, 920-889-6956.

April 25: Memorial Fun Shoot & Brat Fry, 9-5 p.m

May 2-3: Sauk Prairie Bowhunters, Public 3D Archery Shoot, 8-3 p.m., Mazomanie. For more info call Paul Nurkala, 414-202-7111.

Education/Seminar

May 6, 13, 14, 16: WI Hunter Safety Class, Baird Elementary School, Green Bay. For more info call Scott Lyon, 814-730-0814.

Aug. 7-9: Ultimate Womens Weekend, Crivitz WI. For more info call Jeff Cummings, 920-413-2463.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.