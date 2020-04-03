New York Outdoor News Calendar – April 3, 2020

Season Dates

April 7: Beaver trapping season closes (portions of state)

April 7: River otter trapping season closes (Northern Zone)

April 7: Mink and muskrat trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

April 15: Striped bass season opens (marine waters south of George Washington Bridge)

April 15: Mink and muskrat trapping season closes (Northern Zone)

April 15: Snow goose season closes (Northeast, Western, Southeastern and Lake Champlain zones)

April 25-26: Youth turkey hunt weekend

April 30: Tautog (blackfish) season closes

May 1: Spring gobbler season opens

May 2: Walleye, northern pike, tiger muskie and pickerel seasons open

May 4: Summer flounder (fluke) season opens

May 14: Oyster toadfish season closes

May 30: Muskellunge season opens

May 31: Spring gobbler season closes

Banquets/Fundraisers

(Note: some banquets/fundraisers may now be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus situation.)

April 3: Cortland County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Cortland. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

April 22: CNY Wildfowlers Assoc. Banquet, 6 p.m., Traditions at the Links, Syracuse. For more info call Ron Falkowski, 315-440-8201.

April 25: Stony Brook Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., Dansville Fire Department, Dansville. For more info call Tricia Griese, 845-447-4543.

May 2: Lake Ontario Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Palmyra VFW Post 6778, Palmyra. For more info call Jim Cavallaro, 315-573-3330.

May 14: Southwestern NY Friends of NRA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. For more info call Al Ciesla, 716-560-3988.

Shows

(Note: some shows may now be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus situation.)

April 4-5: Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Sportsman Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds. For more info call Daniel Johnson, 716-699-9197

April 19: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information call (631) 669-0094.

April 25-26: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. For more info go to www.nfgshows.com

July 10-11: Fenner Trappers Rondy Sportsman Show, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. For more info call Bill Swagler, 607-222-8554.

Aug. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Sept. 19-20: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Oct. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Knife and Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Oct. 25: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call (631) 669-0094.

Nov. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun and Knife Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Tournaments/Contests

June 6: Springfling Bowfishing Contest, 2 p.m., Lees Campgrounds. For more info call Mike Barber, 518-309-4411.

Sept. 12: 12th Rock Sports, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Middletown. For more info call Mark Jaloszynski, 845-692-9092.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Nov. 11: Whitney Point Sportsmen Association Sight in Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Linda Bates, 607-423-4746.

Archery

May 24, July 12, Aug. 23: 2020 Capitaland Archery 3D Shoots, Kayaderosseras Fish & Game Club, 706 Geyser Road, Ballston Spa. For more info contact Jack Holton at 518-587-1321.

Education/Seminars

(Note: some events and seminars may now be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus situation.)

April 4: Fly Fishing Academy offered by the Twin Tiers Fly Fishers, Campbell, N.Y., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.. Ages 11-adult. Pre-register by contacting: Bill Wirz, 607-562-3506, williamwirz@yahoo.com, or Jim Walck, 570-423-1378, jwalck1@stny.rr.com.

April 22, 25: Conservation Club Brockport Hunter Ed Class, Wed. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Sat.8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-637-5961.

April 25-26: Clearwater Chapter of Trout Unlimited Intro to Fly-Fishing Mini-Course, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 45 MacArthur Drive, Scotia. For more info call Mike Walchako at 518-234-4192 or 518-231-3276.

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Special Events

(Note: some special events may now be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus situation.)

April 25: Pompey Rod & Gun Club, Sportsman’s Flea Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Robert Fallert, 315-656-8810.

April 25: Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen Women in Nature, Otisco Rod & Gun Club. For more info call Nancy Canavan, 315-445-2817.

April 28: Oneida Lake Association Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Gillette Road Middle School, Cicero. For more info call Tony Buffa, 315-427-2278.

May 9: Suffolk County Alliance of Sportsmen Annual Youth Shoot, Old Bethpage Rifle & Pistol Club, 70 Kean St., Babylon, for ages 12-17, arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. For more info call 631-226-7201 or email GHungerford101@cs.com.

May 30: Otisco Lake rod & Gun Club Traders Day, 9-3 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Keith Severson, 607-343-1906.

June 6: Leatherstocking Hunting Retriever Assoc., 8 a.m., Frost Hill Farm & Kennels, Clyde. For more info call Tn /Conover, 585-750-1014.

Aug. 1: People’s Bible Church Hudson Valley Annual Sportsmen’s Pray for America Breakfast, People’s Bible Church, Claverack. Guest speaker is Marle Fredericks, executive director of Christian Bowhunters of America. For more info and tickets contact Steve May at 518-378-8405 or email at majsmay@aol.com.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For info Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info, Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. For more info call Michael Finn, 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. For more info contact Don at 315-591-0581 or Bruce at 315-591-3525.