PRADCO Fishing ramps up to help medical community with donations

FORT SMITH, Ark. — PRADCO Outdoor Brands, a leading manufacturer and marketer of fishing and hunting brands and products, is dedicating resources to serve the medical communities in Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma (home states of most PRADCO employees and their families) with donations of much-needed medical equipment.

At PRADCO Fishing, engineers have designed and formulated products that are currently being manufactured to give away to area hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. Tooling and molds for all products were created in PRADCO Fishing’s tool room.

The specific products being manufactured for donation are face shields, frames and hand sanitizer. There is a big need at hospitals and clinics for these items.

The hand sanitizer is 75% isopropyl alcohol antiseptic and is being bottled on the YUM bait attractant line. It is being made according to the Food and Drug Administration’s Temporary Policy for Preparation of Certain Alcohol Based Sanitizer Products During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19).

“I’m so proud of our employees for quickly figuring out how to get these needed items into production,” said Bruce Stanton, PRADCO Fishing’s vice president and general manager. “There is a heart to serve here, and we’ve had so many folks give time and effort to this undertaking. There is something to be said for having the entire organization from top to bottom under one roof. We control most aspects of our manufacturing processes, so when it’s time to go, we can go in a hurry. It definitely feels good to be able to do something good right now.” The YUM hand sanitizer is being delivered in 50-count boxes. The BOOYAH frames and face shields will be delivered with 20 frames and 40 shields in each box. PRADCO Hunting is also donating much-needed items. VP/GM Bart Stephens said his company is procuring 50,000 face masks, most of which will be given to hospitals, clinics and other places of need in the Birmingham, Ala., area.