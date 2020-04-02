Outdoor Product Innovations acquires Big Dog Hunting

Elyria, Ohio — Outdoor Product Innovations announces their acquisition of Big Dog Hunting. Big Dog has a long history of designing and manufacturing top quality tree stands and hunting accessories.

“Outdoor Product Innovations will continue to acquire companies we trust and believe in…it’s been a key to our continued growth. We’re excited for this acquisition of Big Dog Hunting as well as the products that come with it,” says Dan Reaser, CEO of Outdoor Product Innovations. “Big Dog has provided industry-leading, innovative products that maintain a spotless safety record, allowing Big Dog Hunting the opportunity to be one of the top treestand manufacturers in the country year in and year out. Reaser goes on to say “Our retails partners have been asking us to enter the treestand category and when you combine our leading distribution model, history of on time delivery and consistent sell through results, adding treestands to the Outdoor Products Innovation family became a logical choice!”

The Big Dog Hunting brands consist of Big Dog Treestands, Big Dog Ground Blinds, LockJawz Treestands and Advanced “Take-Down” Treestands.

Big Dog Hunting, a Milwaukee, Wis.-based company since 2005, was founded on the premise of “great products” and “impeccable customer service.” They focus on safety and comfort with a strong commitment to value. Big Dog products are tested to TMA and NSTM safety standards and trusted by industry experts everywhere. Big Dog Hunting supplies the industry with safety harnesses, ground blinds and a continuously growing line of hunting accessories. Big Dog has always evaluated their product line to make design and quality improvements, creating industry-changing products. You can be confident and comfortable in your Big Dog products all season long.

Outdoor Product Innovations owns other companies such as the industry leading Rhino Blind brands, LiDCAM+ Action Camera, Outpost Feeders, Leg Cuff and Capsule Game Feeders. Outdoor Product Innovations continues to be aggressive in all markets they enter, with many new ventures in the works to be announced late fall to early January. Outdoor Product Innovations has continued to dominate each product category with strong retail dealer support and says that the industry can expect big things from them moving forward.