Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 3, 2020

Northwest Zone – Captain Laura Petreikis

In Carroll County, CPO Peecher cited a boater because his 10-year-old son was not wearing a life jacket, and seven written warnings issued for various other violations.

In Carroll County, while conducting hunting enforcement, CPO Peecher issued a warning to a youth hunting in his stand during youth firearm deer season because he was not wearing the required blaze orange/pink.

In JoDaviess County, CPOT Williams and CPO Beltran investigated a complaint regarding an unlawfully taken deer.

In JoDaviess County, CPOT Williams issued a warning for failure to possess a valid habitat stamp.

In Rock Island County, While conducting fishing enforcement, CPO Francisko checked several walleye fishermen. This resulted in one citation and several written warnings being issued for miscellaneous fishing violations.

In Whiteside County, CPO Palumbo issued multiple written warnings to bowhunters for the improper reporting of their deer harvests.

In Whiteside County, CPO Palumbo issued a landowner a written warning for dumping waste corn in a deer habit area.

In Bureau County, Two waterfowl hunters were cited by CPO Stanbary for failing to separate and maintain separate bag limits.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson cited a man for unlawful transportation of an uncased crossbow on an ATV, and he issued two citations to a man for failure to tag deer immediately upon kill.

In Henderson County, CPO McKune issued an individual two citations for unlawful possession of white-tailed deer, one citation for unlawful take of a white-tailed deer, one citation for attempting to take deer without a valid archery permit, one written warning for failure to tag immediately upon kill, and one written warning for failure to report harvest. An eight-point buck and an 11-point buck full body mount were seized as a result.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In Will County, CPO Prasun witnessed a suspicious vehicle parked next to a field full of Canada geese. A check of the vehicle revealed that the driver had illegally dumped waste alongside the roadway. Enforcement action was taken, and the offender was educated on the illegal dumping laws.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes and CPO Prasun investigated a deer poaching complaint in reference to an individual who was said to have illegally taken deer on property he did not have permission to hunt on. The case is under investigation.

In Will County, CPOs Prasun and Honiotes located an archery deer hunter who was actively hunting. He did not have his required documentation in his possession as required. It was also determined that he was hunting without a hunting license or a habitat stamp. Appropriate enforcement action was taken, and he was educated on the licensing and possession laws.

In Cook County, CPOT Gates and CPO Prasun responded to a citizen’s complaint of a person snagging in a Lake Michigan harbor that was closed to snagging. The person was located and cited for unlawfully snagging.

In Cook County, CPO Prasun responded to a residence in reference to a complaint of someone trapping a striped skunk out of season and without a permit. The incident is currently under investigation.

In Cook County, CPO Prasun assisted the United States Fish & Wildlife Service with the recovery of a bald eagle that had been electrocuted. The eagle will be sent to the National Eagle Repository in Denver, Colorado.

In Cook County, CPOs Kusta, Prasun, and Klemme conducted several fishing compliance checks at numerous Lake Michigan harbors. Two fishermen were observed actively snagging in an area opened to snagging; however, they did not possess Lake Michigan salmon stamps. Enforcement action was taken, and the offenders were educated on the licensing laws.

Central Zone – Capts. Laura Petreikis and Jed Whitchurch

In Greene County, after receiving a complaint call, CPO Olroyd issued citations to an individual for criminal trespass and operation of an ATV on private property without the consent of the landowner. The individual was previously advised they were not allowed on the property, and a written warning was issued at that time for unlawful operation of ATV on private property without consent.

In Hancock County, while conducting a night patrol, CPO Jansen observed a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, and the passenger was holding a loaded 22 mag rifle. In addition, the driver and passenger both had open alcohol, and the driver was driving under the influence. The subjects admitted to hunting by use or aid of conveyance. A total of eight citations and four written warnings were issued.

In Hancock County, CPO Jansen arrested a subject from New Hampshire for falsifying residency to obtain permits. He was issued two citations.

In Jersey County, CPO Goetten stopped two hunters on a UTV. One was holding an uncased bow, and the other did not have a license or deer permits. Enforcement action was taken.

In Macoupin County, CPO Olroyd conducted an investigation which led to the admission of the unlawful harvest of a buck and a doe. Enforcement action is pending consultation with State’s Attorney.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink received a complaint of someone hunting without permission. He spoke with the property owner and together they found four trail cameras and a ground blind. The investigation is ongoing.

In Christian County, While conducting fishing enforcement, CPO Wright found that one fisherman’s fishing license was suspended for child support issued, and a second fisherman was in possession of a short crappie. Each fisherman was issued a citation for their violation.

In Morgan County, CPO Wichern cited two bowhunters for deer hunting on Waverly Lake property without permission from the City of Waverly.

In Clark County, CPO Wellum and CPOT Z. Williams located a vehicle parked in an area consistent with bow hunting activity. CPOT Williams checked the plate on the vehicle and compared the registered driver (Michigan resident) in the POS system. The registered owner of the vehicle did not have a hunting license or habitat stamp. CPOT Williams spoke with the hunter, and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Clark County, CPO Wellum and CPOT. Williams received a report of dogs chasing deer. The officers spoke with the owner of the dogs, and the owner advised it would not happen again.

In Coles County, while checking hunters at Fox Ridge State Park, CPO Mieure issued an Ashmore man two written warnings for no hunting license and habitat stamp. He also issued a Charleston man one written warning for failure to display windshield card at Fox Ridge State Park.

In Coles County, while checking hunters, CPO Mieure issued a Mattoon man and a Lovington man written warnings for hunting without deer permits in possession. In a separate incident, he issued a Mattoon and Charleston man written warnings for hunting without deer permits in possession. CPO Mieure issued a Jewett man one written warning for failure to tag deer immediately upon kill. He also issued a Charleston man and woman written warnings for hunting without habitat stamps. A Charleston man was issued a written warning for unlawful possession of white-tailed deer.

In Moultrie County, CPO Moody cited an Arthur man for unlawful take of white-tailed deer. He also cited a Mattoon man for hunting deer with no archery deer tags. Another Arthur man was cited for illegally loaning his archery deer tags to a Florida hunter.

In Champaign County, CPO Miller took possession an injured juvenile red-tailed hawk that had been struck by a vehicle on I-74 after it was initially picked up by a nearby rest area employee. The hawk was turned over to the University of Illinois Vet Hospital.

In DeWitt County, CPO Ausmus checked anglers at Clinton Lake. Two subjects were found to have short crappie, and one fisherman had over his legal limit. The Rantoul man was issued a citation for unlawful possession of over-limit of crappie and a warning for failure to release a short crappie. The Chicago man was issued a citation for failure to release a short crappie.

In Livingston County, CPO G. Anderson responded to two separate incidents of illegal dumping of deer. Each incident had a deer carcass dumped on a private property near the roadway. The investigations are ongoing.

In Piatt County, CPOs Anderson and Ausmus continued the investigation of a ginseng complaint. Park staff helped identify two subjects suspected of unlawfully harvesting ginseng in September. The officers spoke with the Piatt County woman, and she admitted to harvesting ginseng without a license and digging on three or four occasions. She was cited for trespass to harvest ginseng and harvesting without a license. Immediately after leaving, the officers encountered the male subject. He admitted to being at the Park, but he denied digging ginseng. The Lincoln man was arrested on an outstanding Piatt County warrant and was issued citations for the ginseng violations.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Madison County, CPO Ray arrested two subjects for archery deer hunting in a Waterfowl Rest Area and failing to sign in at Kaskaskia River State Fish and Wildlife Area.

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner and CPOT Roundcount encountered a subject illegally hunting on a state property that was closed to hunting during the youth gun deer season. In addition, the adult hunter was not wearing blaze orange/pink and transported two uncased archery devices in his vehicle. One citation and two warnings were issued.

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner cited two subjects who were illegally deer hunting with the aid of bait. The bait was cleaned up, and they were educated on the reason not to bait deer and the part it plays in the spread of chronic wasting disease.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers issued an archery deer hunter a citation for unlawfully hunting by the aid of bait.

In St. Clair County, While patrolling the boarder of the Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area, CPO Gerdes observed a vehicle parked along the roadway near an area that was closed to hunting. It was determined that the owner of the vehicle was hunting in the restricted area. He located the individual and another subject a short time later. Both were bow hunting at the time. Appropriate enforcement action was taken, and the subjects removed their hunting equipment from the property.

In Gallatin County, While on patrol, CPO Knop observed a group of hunters dragging a buck up an embankment. As he walked up to the hunters, he noticed that the deer was untagged. After interviewing the hunter who shot the buck, a citation was issued for failure to tag immediately upon harvest.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan and CPOT Swindle cited two men for archery deer hunting over bait. After departing that property, they found a man with two untagged deer in the bed of a UTV; and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Saline County, CPO Wilkinson responded to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office regarding two large bucks locked together. When he arrived, he found that the situation had resolved itself.

CPOs Greuel and Mieure issued two written warnings (one per officer) to a Mattoon woman for the dumping of trash from a motor vehicle and pollution of a waterway. The woman was advised that the trash would have to be removed within a week, or enforcement action would be taken.

CPO Schachner handled a theft case involving a ground blind and some miscellaneous items. The perpetrator was caught on the victim’s trail camera the night of the theft. During the investigation, the ground blind was located lying on the suspect’s porch. The subject was not at home, but he later denied stealing the ground blind.

CPO Schachner handled a complaint regarding dogs running deer. A local landowner and his young son have had multiple deer hunts ruined by a neighbor’s dogs chasing the deer off their property as they hunted. Several other area landowners/hunters have also complained about the same dogs roaming and chasing turkeys and deer. The owners of the dogs were warned by CPO Schachner on two separate occasions (several months apart) about allowing their dogs to chase deer. At the time of the second visit, one of the dog owners was also cited for criminal trespass to real property. The third visit to the dog owners by CPO Schachner resulted in another citation for allowing dogs to pursue/harass deer.

In Johnson County, CPO Vasicek and CPOT Gates charged a subject with the unlawful take of two white-tailed deer, including killing two bucks on same day without permits to do so. Falsification of harvest record was also documented as part of the investigation.

CPO Barnes investigated the destruction of a trap line. After a lengthy investigation, CPO Barnes issued a written warning to a family member of the trapper; and the family member paid for the replacement of the damaged traps.