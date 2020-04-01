Pope and Young Club closes national office

Chatfield, Minn. – On March 30, the Pope and Young Club closed its national headquarters, located in Chatfield, until April 10.

The decision to temporarily close the P&Y office is in accordance with precautions prescribed by the CDC and government officials. The closure is intended to protect members, the staff of Pope and Young, and the local community, the club said in a news release. This is part of a national effort to ensure the health and wellness of the public as we fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Also in the release, the club said it will continue working to support the ethical pursuit of free-ranging, wild game animals. The club’s efforts to promote the conservation of both habitat and wildlife will continue as vigorously as ever, it said.