Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – March 20, 2020

Season Dates

April 6: Spring turkey hunting season opens in South Zone.

April 13: Spring turkey hunting season opens in North Zone.

June 1: Woodchuck hunting season opens statewide.

June 15: Bullfrog hunting season opens.

Banquets/Fundraisers

March 20: Illinois Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Cider Mill, Princeton. For more info call Mike Carrow, 815-878-4905.

March 21: Midwest Gobblers NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Jerseyville American Legion. For more info call Neil Waters, 618-535-7155.

March 21: Dewitt County PF #268 Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Abagail, Clinton. For more info call Martin Morris, 217-935-8453.

March 21: Pyramid Golden NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Columbian Club, Pinckneyville. For more info call Martin Skorch, 618-357-0294.

March 27: Loud Thunder WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Camden Centre, Milan. For more info call Doug Harper, 309-678-2303.

March 28: Taylorville Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kincaid American Legion, Kincaid. For more info call Mick Moliske, 217-827-0029.

April 4: Illinois North WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Celebrations, North Utica. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

April 4: Green River DU Banquet. Amboy Saddle Club. For more info call Robert Lafferty, 815-213-0425.

April 18: Illinois South WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., The Pavilion, Marion. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

Shows.

March 20-22: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Fri. 2-8 p.m., Sat. 10-6 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park. For more info call Laci Rotolo, 815-997-1744.

Shooting/Archery

March 29: Menard Archers 3D Shoot. For more info call Gary Sumpter, 217-415-7911.

May 2 & 3: Tri County Gun Club, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days, 3441 S Brookville Rd, Polo. For more info call Dale Hayen, 815-625-7916.

Meetings

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Happy Hookers Bass Club meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League meets annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info call Victor Bianchetta, 309-944-6522.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Take Pride in America meets 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League meets Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Tues. 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc. Meets March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc. Meets on the 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Arlington Anglers meets the 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Fox Valley Area Anglers meet every 4th Tues. of the Month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info call Joe Waite, 847-867-6234.

Silver Creek QF meets the 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more info call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Walter Sherry Memorial Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 7 p.m., Wilmington. For more info call Cindy Campbell, 815-723-5065.