Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 13, 2020

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that a poaching investigation is still ongoing from last fall, but most cases have been adjudicated. A safety-zone violation also is being investigated, and recently a house was reported to be hit by shot near State Game Land 169.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports several individuals were cited for trying to use previously expired antlerless tags on deer they harvested this year.

Bedford County Game Warden Jeremy Coughenour reports that three men from Maryland, West Virginia, and Minnesota, respectively, all were found guilty or pleaded guilty to numerous charges after their hunting property was found to be baited with corn during the regular firearms season. Charges filed in the case included feeding deer in the DMA, hunting in a baited area, killing a deer in a baited area, tagging violations, and hunting without a license. Fines in the case totaled $2,000.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports charges are pending against a local individual for trapping while on license revocation.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports that three Snyder County men recently pleaded guilty to possessing loaded shotguns while in a boat that was under power. The boat was spotted while officers were conducting a waterfowl enforcement detail on the Susquehanna River. Officers watched as the boat motored down river while driving close to the shore. It was suspected that they were attempting to “jump shoot” waterfowl. Officers stopped the boat and found two people seated side-by-side on the bow of the boat and both had loaded shotguns. The driver had a loaded shotgun positioned behind his seat.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports three individuals were charged for unlawfully taking three deer, using a vehicle to locate game and wildlife, using a light to take deer, shooting from a roadway, and having a loaded firearm in the vehicle. The investigation was started after a resident called in about hearing shots fired at night.

Blair and Huntingdon counties LMO Chris Skipper urges residents to use caution when approaching working habitat-maintenance crews on game lands, and to make sure they see you before walking up. “They are more than happy to talk to people about what they are doing, but safety for everyone is key,” Skipper said.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man has pleaded guilty to operating an unregistered vehicle on state game lands.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man is being charged with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding, failing to stop on the command of officer, and 14 traffic citations stemming from an incident.

Perry County Game Warden Steven Brussese reports that individuals have pleaded guilty to charges filed for having two loaded firearms on board a boat that was in motion while they were waterfowl hunting.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that two men pleaded guilty to trapping, trespass, and license violations in the Mount Holly Springs area.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that a man was cited for hunting waterfowl without the required migratory game bird license or federal duck stamp. He falsely stated that he had the licenses, but forgot them at home. Then he attempted to buy them online before the officer could verify his statement.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports multiple charges were filed for an illegal deer, hunting through the use of bait, using an unlawful weapon as well other charges, thanks to an anonymous tip.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reported a great horned owl was successfully released after a couple days of not flying, after it was determined to be in good health.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited an individual for feeding deer in DMA 2.