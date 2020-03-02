Wisconsin’s newest Natural Resources Board member Marcy West makes first appearance

Marcy West’s appointment to the NRB now brings it to its full total of seven members. (Photo by Tim Eisele)

Marcy West, the newest member of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, attended her first meeting Feb. 26.

West, 53, is the executive director of the 8,600-acre Kickapoo Valley Reserve in Vernon County.

West is a native of Green Bay and she graduated from UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources.

She enjoys the outdoors, including turkey hunting, kayaking, hiking and learning about Wisconsin’s flora and fauna.

West and her husband, Dave, own 100 acres in Vernon County that they manage with seasonal pasturing, oak plantings, and building trails and fences. They enjoy summers at a family cabin at Maiden Lake in Oconto County.

“I’m here to learn and listen,” West told the board upon being introduced at her first meeting.

She told the board that she hopes to help keep Wisconsin’s natural resources remain healthy and protected for future generations.

West was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers Jan. 29 and is taking the place of Fred Clark, who had been appointed by Evers in 2019 but resigned that fall to become executive director of Wisconsin Green Fire.

Gov. Evers said West’s years of service to various conservation and environmental organizations, would serve her well on the NRB.

West’s appointment will need confirmation by the State Senate, though she can serve in the meantime. She is serving for the remainder of Fred Clark’s term that expires May 1, 2025.

The Natural Resources Board is comprised of seven citizens, who serve as volunteers for six-year terms. They set the policy for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and approve hunting, fishing, trapping and environmental regulations.

Three members serve from the area north of Stevens Point and three members from south of stevens Point, and one member serves at large. At least one member must have an agricultural background (currently Bill Bruins), and three must have held a hunting, fishing or trapping license.