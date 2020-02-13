Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Feb. 14, 2020

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Centre County Game Warden Dan Murray reports that charges are pending for various game-law violations, including violation of Game Commission shooting-range regulations, and unlawful taking of big game.

Lycoming County Game Warden Jonathan M. Wyant reports seeing a few grouse around in heavy cover.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that charges were filed against a Kane resident for riding his UTV on co-op property, not wearing enough fluorescent orange, and attempting to take another deer after all his tags were used up.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that charges were filed after a non-resident placed a loaded firearm in his vehicle, and the firearm discharged as he was getting in. The bullet struck him in the foot and went through the floorboard.

Tioga County Game Warden Michael Smith reports receiving a call during firearms deer season from a landowner who’d witnessed the driver of a dark-colored, older pickup shoot and kill two mature bucks in the caller’s yard. The vehicle hurried away before the license plate could be seen. One of the caller’s relatives posted pictures and information about the violation on Facebook, and it was seen by thousands of people. “It is my hope that someone comes forward with information,” Smith said.

Elk County Game Warden Susan Edmiston reminds hunters that stands and blinds left on state game lands and other public lands must be removed within two weeks of the end of the last deer season.

Elk County Game Warden Kolton Mueller reports checking many hunters throughout the firearms deer season. Citations were filed for various violations. Citations were filed for two illegal deer, and there are still ongoing investigations.

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports that multiple individuals from Clinton County were arrested for having loaded firearms in vehicles during the bear and deer firearms seasons. The individuals could face fines up to $300.

Cameron County Game Warden Wayne A. Hunt reports receiving many questions from hunters about CWD, Sunday hunting, and the firearms deer opener. “I am always happy to engage hunters in conversation regarding their sport. Pennsylvania hunters have a strong voice that’s heard at Game Commission meetings. If you have a concern, I urge you to attend a meeting and be heard,” Hunt said.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a small-game hunter committed multiple violations while on State Game Land 100.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a person not allowed to possess firearms was encountered road-hunting during the firearms deer season.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that 30 percent of bears trapped and tagged within his district during 2019 ended up being harvested.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a junior hunter was encountered with a loaded rifle on an ATV with the firearm being unsecured while moving.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a person failed to complete a deer harvest tag before the carcass was moved from the harvest location.

Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole reports that a Jersey Shore man was found guilty in court and fined $250 for dumping garbage on state game lands. Cole testified that much of the garbage could have been burned or recycled and that there was a county recycling drop-off about 2 miles from the area where the man dumped the garbage. The man told the judge he didn’t do it and he would because he is a true outdoorsman.

Tioga County Game Warden Thomas Nelson reports two individuals were cited in November for unlawfully taking a 383-pound bear through the use of bait. Both individuals pleaded guilty to the charges that were filed.

Union County Game Warden Dirk Remensnyder reports that two individuals who were checked in the field while hunting were found to be felons who can’t lawfully possess firearms. Appropriate charges were filed.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that investigations into unlawful trapping activity and lawfully set traps that were disturbed by others are being investigated.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports investigating complaints of hunting over bait. Once particular incident is on Appalachian Trail property closed to hunting, in a Disease Management Area where the feeding of deer is prohibited, and with the treestand accessed unlawfully with screw-in steps.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports charges were filed related to a deer harvest where the deer wasn’t tagged and a bear harvest where the bear wasn’t checked. An individual also pleaded guilty to bringing high-risk deer parts into Pennsylvania from another state.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett has cited an individual for trespassing and not wearing orange during the firearms deer season.

Perry County Game Warden Steven Brussese reports that individuals have pleaded guilty to charges of not tagging two antlerless deer they harvested during the firearms deer season. Both deer were skinned and almost fully processed when they were encountered. Charges also were filed for the loaded firearms found within the vehicle.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man is being charged with over 68 counts of unlawful possession of deer and numerous other charges stemming from a search warrant executed in November 2019.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man is being charged with unlawfully taking a black bear, using a vehicle to locate game, shooting with in two safety zones, and shooting within 25 yards of the road.

Bedford and Fulton counties LMO Jonathan S. Zuck reports that while he and LMO Eric Horsh were checking out a property that was baited with mineral blocks during the firearms deer season, they came across two hunters who were not wearing any fluorescent orange material. Zuck reports he also assisted Game Warden Jeremy Coughenour in apprehending individuals who were hunting in baited areas during the firearms deer season. In all these cases, there were other violations, such as hunters having no hunting licenses, not wearing enough fluorescent orange material, and having loaded firearms on or in motorized vehicles. Zuck also assisted Coughenour and Deputy Game Warden Jeremy Elliot in apprehending a Hyndman man for hunting while his hunting privileges had been suspended for previous hunting violations.

Bedford and Fulton counties LMO Jonathan S. Zuck reports that a foot-stone to an old gravesite on State Game Land 261 outside of Hopewell, Bedford County, recently was stolen. During the firearms deer season, a concerned hunter reported the foot-stone was missing from where it had been placed over 150 years ago. The stone has a rectangular shape, is about 18 inches in length, and has the initials “I” and “G” carved on it. Anyone with information regarding this missing grave stone should call the Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Region office at 1-814-643-1831.