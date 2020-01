Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 31, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 8: Ohio Five Rivers WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Irish Club, Dayton. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Feb. 15: Western Reserve WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., E.O.U.V. Club, Novelty. For more info call Dave Takacs, 440-335-0183.

Feb. 21: Buckeye Conservation NWTF Banquet, St. Pius X Church, Reynoldsburg. For more info call Steve Ferryman, 614-633-5986.

Feb. 22: Sandusky River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Terra State Community College, Fremont. For more info call Keith Kralik, 419-202-9544.

Feb. 22: Butler County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Jake Glasshagel, 513-917-2111.

Feb. 22: Champaign County Ghostgobblers Banquet, 4;30 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, Urbana. For more info call Tracy Jacobs, 937-605-0545.

Feb. 29: Champaign County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, Urbana. For more info call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

Feb. 29: Hole in the Horn WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kent American Legion Banquet Facility, Kent. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Feb. 29: Wyandot County PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Upper Sandusky Elks. For more info call Chad Baker, 614-309-4104.

March 7: Adams County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Willow, Winchester. For more info call Tyler Sparks, 937-217-1049.

March 14: Caesar Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds Event Center, Lebanon. For more info call Kevin Woods, 513-435-4613.

March 14: West Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Mercer County Fairgrounds Junior Fair Building, Celina. For more info call Steve Feathers, 765-702-3209.

March 14: NE Ohio RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Galaxy Banquet Center, Wadsworth. For more info call Sally Peter, 440-941-2183.

March 19: Southwest Cuyahoga WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, Royalton. For more info call Tony Perillo, 440-669-3175.

March 21: Southern Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Southern Ohio Dog & Game Club, Cincinnati. For more info call Jeff Erdman, 513-200-7439.

March 21: Northern Ohio SCI Banquet, 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Massillon. For more info call Sheryl Powell, 330-416-9786.

March 27: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Dave Scurlock, 740-584-9263.

March 28: Jackson Bowhunters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Canters Cave, Jackson. For more info call Kenny Moon, 740-418-7404.

April 4: Licking Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, Newark. For more info call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

April 4: Simon Kenton NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Springfield. For more info call Eric Kirby, 937-925-1459.

April 11: Ohio Veterans WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Building, Wilmington. For more info call Brian Luce, 937-501-1239.

April 21: Mahoning Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Metroplex Expo Center, Girard. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

April 24: Tinker’s Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Venue South, Quality Inn, Richfield. For more info call Matt McCann, 330-467-1729.

Season Dates

Jan. 31: Raccoon, fox, opossum, squirrel, weasel, and skunk hunting seasons close.

Feb. 2: Deer archery season closes.

Feb. 29: Cottontail hunting season closes.

Feb. 29: Mink, muskrat, and beaver trapping season closes.

March 7: Crow season closes.

Shows.

Feb. 7-9: Columbus Fishing Expo, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ohio State Fairgrounds. www.columbusfishingexpo.com for more info.

Feb. 14-23: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Feb. 20-23: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Feb. 28-March 1: Cincinnati Fishing Expo, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center, Cincinnati. For more info www.cincinnatifishingexpo.com.

March 14-15: Akron/Canton Hunting & Fishing Show, MAPS Air Museum. For more info www.akronoutdoors.net.

March 14-15: Ohio Decoy Collectors & Carvers Art Show & Sale, Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Inn, Strongsville. www.odcca.net for more info.

March 20-22: Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ohio Expo Center. www.deerinfo.com for more info.

April 3-4: The Association of Ohio Long Rifle Collectors Exhibit, Sat. noon-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lafayette Hotel, Marietta. For more info call John Reinbold, 800-331-9336.

Tournaments/Contest

Feb. 15, 2020: Miami County PF/QF Youth Mentor Hunt, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Stull Preserve, New Carlisle. For more info call Thomas Finch, 937-454-1416.

Special Events.

March 14: Ohio Charter Captains Conference, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., BGSU Firelands Campus, Huron. For more info call Tory Gabriel, 419-607-4046.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Association, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Little Miami NWTF, meets the 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.