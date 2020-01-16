Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 17, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Jan. 11: Tioga River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds, Main Bldg, Wellsboro. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Jan. 18: Cumberland WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., West Shore Elks, Camp Hill. For more info call Chris Lowe, 717-636-0511.

Jan. 24: Allegheny Valley NWTF Banquet, Springdale Veterans Assoc., Springdale. For more info call Mike Zourelias, 724-265-0903.

Jan. 25: Uniontown PA RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Park Inn, Uniontown. For more info call John Stone, 724-562-6509.

Jan. 25: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc. Gathering, 5 p.m. For more info call Keith, 910-657-6030.

Jan. 25: Lower Lackawanna NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Greenwood Fire Hall, Moosic. For more info call Matthew, 570-457-8188.

Feb. 1: Pennsylvania Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands Inn, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 1: Indiana PA RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Rustic Inn Lodge, Indiana. For more info call John Bakaysa, 814-590-5268.

Feb. 8: St. Marys RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Red Fern Banquet Hall. For more info call Carl McConnel, 724-866-1803.

Feb. 8: Reading Ridge NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Crown Plaza, Wyomissing. For more info call Zachary Moll, 610-762-8533.

Feb. 15: Courtney Miele WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Genetti Hotel, Williamsport. For more info call David Huffman, 570-772-0312.

Feb. 16: Somerset RMEF Banquet, 2 p.m., Bakersville Firehall, Somerset. For more info call Michelle Engleka, 814-267-5244.

Feb. 22: Potter County WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Coudersport Volunteer Fire Dept. Coudersport. For more info call Timothy Fisher, 814-320-1599.

Feb. 22: United Bowhunters of PA Banquet, The Central Hotel & Conference Center, Harrisburg. For more info call Patrick Schild, 717-766-3620.

Feb. 29: Pittsburgh RMEF Banquet, 3;30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars. For more info call Tammy Mowry, 724-882-7390.

March 1, 2020: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop 86 Flea Market, 8-1 p.m., Alburtis Community Center. For more info call 610-762-9292.

March 7: Sharon RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Yankee Ballroom, Yankee Lake. For more info call Terry Tulip, 724-854-9691.

March 14: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.

March 21: NW PA RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Jessica Buck, 814-968-5758.

March 28: Erie Co. RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Nicks Place, Edinboro. For more info call Carolyn Huff, 724-699-8474.

March 28: NEPA WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannaockk. For more info call Randy Storrs, 570-690-7514.

April 18: Locust Valley WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Ryan Township Fire Hall, Barnesville. For more info call Dave Morgan, 570-205-2253.

Season Dates

Now-Feb. 1: Porcupine season.

Jan. 11: Bobcat hunting season opens in select WMUs.

Jan. 12: Bobcat trapping season closes in select WMUs.

Jan. 12: Mink and muskrat trapping season closes.

Jan. 20: Deer archery & flintlock (antlered/antlerless) season closes statewide except WMU 2B, 5C, & 5D.

Jan. 25: Deer archery &flintlock (antlered/antlerless) season closes in WMUs 2B, 5C, & 5D.

Jan. 25: Deer (antlerless) extended regular firearms season closes in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties.

Feb. 5: Bobcat hunting season closes in select WMU’s

Feb. 22: Raccoon and fox hunting season closes.

Feb. 23: Fox, coyote, opossum, raccoon, skunk, & weasel trapping season closes.

Feb. 23: Coyote & fox cable restraint season closes.

Feb. 29: Pheasant season closes in slect WMU’s

Feb. 29: Squirrel and rabbit season closes.

Archery/Shoot

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

United Bowhunters of PA, 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg PA, 17005. For more info call Gene King, 215-287-5029.

Feb. 8: Archery Golf Shoot, Linfield National Golf Course.

Feb. 29: Archery Golf Shoot, Tree Top Golf Course.

Shows

Jan. 17-19, 22-26: Cincinnati Travel Sports & Boat show, Cincinnati Convention Center. www.cincinnatiboatshow.com for more info.

Jan. 23-26: Early Bird Sports Expo, Thur. 4-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m. The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Jan. 25: Susquehanna Flats Vintage Hunting & Fishing Collectibles. Level Filre Hall, Havre De Grace, MD. 8-3 p.m. For more info call Pat, 410-734-6238.

Feb. 1-2: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Assoc. Gun Show, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For more info call 717-368-4653.

Feb. 1-2: Lancaster County Gun Show, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For more info call Jim, 717-368-4653.

Feb. 1-9: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org for more info.

Feb. 14-16: Allegheny Outdoor Sport & Travel Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Monroeville Convention Center. www.sportandtravel.com for more info.

Feb. 16: Keystone Fire Company Hunting & Fishing Gear, 8-2 p.m., Keystone Fire Co. Boyertown. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

Feb. 21-23: Jaffa Sports Show, Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona. www.jaffashrine.org/sportshow for more info.

Feb. 28-March 1: Erie Outdoor Sport & Travel Expo, Fri. noon-8 pm., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Bayfront Convention Center, Erie. www.eriepromotions.com/erie-sport-show/ for more info.

Feb. 29: Jim Pierce Decoy & Sporting Collectibles, 8-4 p.m., Minker Banquet Hall, Perryville, MD. For more info call J.K., 443-966-0312.

March 7: Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9-1 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center, Lancaster. For more info call 717-371-0395.

March 14: Wellsville Fishing Flea Market, 7:30-3:30 p.m., Wellsville Fire Co. For more info call Steve, 717-756-6747.

March 15: Bechtelsville Fire Company, Hunting & Fishing Gear, 8-2 p.m., Bechtelsville Fire Co. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

April 4: PA Trappers Assoc. Dist. #8, Sportsmans Show, 7-5 p.m., Blain Picnic Grounds, Blain. For more info call 717-732-8099.

June 25-27, 2020: PA Trappers Assoc. State Rendezvous, Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Clearfield. 8-5 p.m. For more info call Jeff, 814-594-0896.

Education/Seminars

Now-Feb.: Hokendauqua TU Beginner’s Fly Tying Class, 9-noon, Northampton Middle School. For more info call John Bernick, 610-261-0696.

April 4: PCM Navajo Mission Team Seminar, 4 p.m., Marion Center, Presbyterian Church, Marion Center. For more info call Joseph Kanouff, 814-952-0649.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 7-9: Kellettville Sportsmans Club, Tournament. For more info call Cougar Bob’s Kellettville Tavern, 814-463-7351.

March 14-15: Corydon Township Fire Dept. Coyote Hunt. For more info call Matt Cobb, 814-598-6532.

Special Events

March 21: Freedom Hunters, Veterans Pheasant Hunt, 8 a.m., Hartstown. For more info call Kory Slye, 814-671-9284.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.