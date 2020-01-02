Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 3, 2020

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual was warned for using the State Game Land 51 shooting range without purchasing the required hunting or furtaker license, or range permit.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles. T. Schuster reports an individual was warned for deer hunting without the required amount of daylight fluorescent orange.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports two individuals were cited for spotlighting after hours, spotlighting with a firearm in the vehicle, and attempting to unlawfully take a white-tailed deer.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports two individuals were cited for hunting through the use of bait on the opening day of the firearms deer season.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports two individuals were charged with multiple violations for the unlawful taking of an antlered white-tailed deer on the opening day of the statewide antlered deer season. The individuals observed the deer from the road, then exited the vehicle and harvested the deer within a short distance of the road.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports one individual was charged for not tagging his traps and warned for multiple other violations.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports multiple individuals were cited for hunting through the use of bait on the opening day of deer season in WMU 2A. One individual also was cited for unlawfully shooting a 9-point buck in the baited area that morning.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports an individual was observed shooting a turkey from the road. The investigation led to an individual in the neighboring county where the bird and critical evidence were recovered. Charges were filed for using a vehicle, shooting from the road and unlawful killing. The individual pleaded guilty.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports an individual was tracking a deer he shot the day before in archery season. Upon seeing a deer under a tree and having no possible way to confirm it was the deer from the day before, the individual shot the deer three times with his handgun. Not the same deer! Charges have been filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports during an investigation on behalf of the Ohio DNR, evidence was discovered not only for the Ohio case, but also for charges here in Pennsylvania.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports that, while patrolling in Indiana County during bear season, he came upon multiple untagged antlered deer heads. The investigation determined who had harvested each deer and that all of the individuals still possessed their tags. Charges were filed.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that a Carlisle man pleaded guilty to hunting through the use of bait and unlawfully possessing parts of an antlered deer.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that a Perry County man was cited for hunting waterfowl within a safety zone along the Conodoguinet Creek. During this same waterfowl-patrol detail, several warnings also were issued to other hunters for minor license violations.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that a Mechanicsburg man was cited for unlawfully driving a motor vehicle on Hunter Access property in South Middleton Township. This man also was cited for unlawfully driving the same vehicle on State Game Lands 170, after reviewing additional camera footage at that location.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited an individual for hunting in a safety zone.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports charges were filed on a late spotlighter who then took off on a high-speed chase to avoid arrest. Another was cited for not possessing a license while hunting and for an untagged deer.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn reports he issued a citation to an individual for failing to tag his deer during archery season. He also issued citations to an individual for dumping garbage on State Game Lands 188, as well as for failing to report picking up a road-killed deer.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn cited an individual for failing to tag his deer on the first day of rifle season. Another hunter was cited for driving an unregistered vehicle on game lands and given warnings for other violations.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County hunter is being charged with possessing drugs while hunting.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man is being charged with using a vehicle to locate game, hunting through the use of a vehicle, and the unlawful attempt to take game and wildlife.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports filing citations against an individual who shot at a pheasant from the road at Blue Marsh Lake. The individual was in his vehicle, leaving the game lands, and spotted a pheasant. He stopped his vehicle, got out, removed his shotgun and fired at the pheasant. A witness got a description of the suspect and the vehicle. Citations were filed for using a motor vehicle to locate game as well as shooting within 25 yards of the road after alighting from a vehicle.

Bucks County Game Warden Tyler Barnes reports, citing a hunter for being in possession of three mallard ducks on the opening day of duck season. The limit is two. The individual has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports that, on Nov. 8, two hunters were charged for discharging their shotguns within 150 yards of the Game Commission pheasant-stocking truck while pheasants were being released.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that multiple citations are pending for unlawful taking of big game in a case where an antlerless deer was harvested and the deer was removed from the field and never tagged.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham apprehended an individual who was hunting in the Controlled Area of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. He was not displaying the legal amount of fluorescent orange and was in possession of his expired antlerless tag from a prior year. Charges are pending.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham is investigating a case where a Game Commission pheasant-stocking truck was struck by pellets fired by a hunter less than 100 yards away. No one was injured, but the truck’s windshield was damaged. The offending hunter has been identified and charges are pending.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that several individuals were cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while on state game lands.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports citing an individual for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and using a vehicle to locate game.

Northampton County Game Warden Bradley Kreider reports two more baiting cases from the archery deer seasons have been resolved. Other cases still pending include untagged deer and property damage by hunting-related gunfire.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports that, during the last month, officers have been involved in investigations ranging from illegal bait sites, to the killing of multiple bucks by the same individual. Citations have been filed in all of the cases.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that criminal charges against an Ashland man are pending as the result of an illegal bear harvest. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the hunter shot a bear during the concurrent muzzleloader bear/antlerless deer season despite never purchasing a bear tag. Upon killing the bear, he went to a nearby retail store and purchased a bear tag. He proceeded to return to the site of the bear kill, attached the tag to the bear and called the region office to report it as a legal harvest.